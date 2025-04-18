The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last week marked four years since Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released. When I saw this on social media, I did not realize that it had been that long. This album includes my favorite song, Love Story. As I have gone through her re-recorded albums, I cannot believe that it has been 4 years since she released her first re-recorded album.

Taylor Swift has released eleven albums, and four re-recorded albums. Her eleven albums include her Debut Album, which is named Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and the Tortured Poets Department. Her four re-recorded albums include Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Included in her re-recorded albums, she has included vault tracks, which are songs that she wrote at the time of the original album, but she decided not to include them in the original album.

The Fearless (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks include “You All Over Me”, “Mr. Perfectly Fine”, “We Were Happy,” “That’s When”, “Don’t You”, and “Bye Bye Baby”. My personal favorite vault track on this album is “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” I can listen to this song on repeat, and it never gets old.

The Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks include “Castles Crumbling”, “Foolish One”, “Timeless”, “Electric Touch”, “When Emma Falls in Love”, and “I Can See You.” My favorite vault track from this album is “I Can See You.” When I first heard this song, I was at summer camp working as a camp counselor, and I heard it at the waterfront while I was working as a lifeguard. Every time I hear this song playing, I go back in time to when I was working at that camp.

The Red (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks include “Nothing New”, “The Very First Night”, “Babe”, “Run”, “Forever Winter”, “Better Man”, and “All Too Well 10 Minute Version”. My favorite vault track from this album is “All Too Well 10 Minute Version”, and one of the main reasons for this is because I heard this song live when I went to The Eras Tour in November 2024.

The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks include “Say Don’t Go”, “Now That We Don’t Talk”, “Suburban Legends”, and “Is It Over Now?”. My favorite vault track from this album is “Now That We Don’t Talk.” This song is so catchy, and I find myself singing the lyrics every time.

Taylor Swift has released four re-recorded albums so far, and the last two re-records that she has to release are Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). She is also constantly writing more music in her free time. I am excited to see what she is doing with her music and what the next album that she releases will be.