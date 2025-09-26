Tate in Toronto

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my article last week, I mentioned that I saw Tate McRae this summer. So here I am writing about my experience leading up to and at the concert.

Back in November, McRae announced her Miss Possessive Tour and guess what? She was performing on my 20th birthday in Toronto. My best friend, Alyssa and I decided that we needed to go. We decided to buy the tickets and ended up getting tickets close to the B-stage. They were very expensive but worth it.

I did have a small problem though. I didn’t have a passport. I had never been out of the country except the Bahamas on a cruise, but I didn’t need a passport then. Luckily, I got one so then I could go to Canada. I was nervous but I really didn’t have anything to be nervous about.

I always see TikToks of what people are wearing to concerts, so I quickly became excited over curating the perfect outfit to wear. I looked everywhere and couldn’t find anything. I wanted to wear a sparkly skirt and a mesh top but was having trouble finding both. I did however find some shiny silver and black sneakers that I was going to wear.

A few weeks before the concert my mom found a mesh shirt that was on clearance, so I decided to wear that. I also purchased a black bodysuit, a sequined black skirt with silver stars and black sheer tights. My black and silver birthday sash would match perfectly. I also bought bracelets for Alyssa and I that said, “So Close” and “Too What”, which is the name of McRae’s album.

A week before the concert I got really sick. Good thing I pushed through it because there was no way that I was missing the concert I waited months for. My birthday finally rolled around and I was very excited. Alyssa and I left our hotel and made the drive up to Toronto. We decided to listen to the setlists of McRae and her opener, Zara Larsson. We also made a stop at a Canadian Denny’s.

Once we got into the city, we had to find our Airbnb. It took us a while, but we eventually got there and settled in. It was then time to start getting ready which was very exciting. Alyssa straightened my hair which would later be ruined by the humidity and drizzle. We got our outfits on and did our makeup which involved a considerable amount of glitter.

It was time for us to start walking to Scotiabank Arena which was about a 30-minute walk. Once I started to see others dressed up for the concert, the adrenaline and excitement kicked in. We got into the arena and immediately went to one of the merch booths. After that, we went to find our seats and when we got there, I was in disbelief. We were so close to the B-stage, I knew we would be close, but I didn’t realize how close we actually were going to be.

We took plenty of photos before the show and took it all in that we would be seeing Larsson and McRae shortly. Larsson took the stage, and I was in awe. I’m glad I listened to her setlist before so then I could sing and dance along. She was an amazing performer, and I would definitely see her again if I had the chance.

After Larsson, everyone was waiting for McRae to take the stage. She had an amazing playlist that was going before she took the stage. When she was about to perform, I was shaking because I was so excited. I’m surprised that I didn’t ruin my vocal cords from screaming so much. When I saw her, my jaw dropped, I didn’t believe she was actually real.

I tried to not take a ton of photos or videos as I wanted to live in the moment and just enjoy. The photos and videos that I did get were good and I’m glad that I did get a few. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a great video of my favorite song, “Siren sounds.” However, she performed the song at 9:30pm which is the time I was born at, so I thought that was pretty cool.

Overall, the concert was mind-blowing. After our very rainy walk back to the Airbnb I sobbed. Alyssa gave me a funny look, but I told her it was good tears. All those months of waiting were over, and I just had the most amazing night of my life. If I could, I would do it a million times over again.