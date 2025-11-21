Taking a Leap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I joined the SBU Dance Team this semester. This was my first time dancing, and I am so happy that I joined the team. I was hesitant to join at first. However, when the final show ended last week, I was more excited than ever to join the team again.

When I walked into the Butler basement for the first time, I was so scared. I had no idea what to expect, and besides the overwhelming number of people at tryouts, I only knew a few people. When I walked out of tryouts, I immediately knew that I wanted to join the team, and I am so happy that I did. I was in three dances: contemporary, modern, and brat hip hop. If you don’t know, contemporary is a slow and emotional dance, modern is similar with emotion and energy, and hip hop is upbeat and fast.

Whenever I go into the Butler basement, the only thing that I am focused on is dance. I am focusing on choreography, learning the dance, and hanging out with my friends. I had practice two days out of the week this semester. I danced on Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons.

Before the opening night of Camp Bonas, I was standing backstage looking at the slideshow. I have never been on stage before for dance, and I was shaking from nerves. I was scared about seeing the audience, messing up, and not doing my best. The first dance that I was in was contemporary, which was the second dance in the show.

Walking onto the stage was terrifying. I was focused on one thing: don’t mess up. As soon as the lights turned on, I stared directly at the wall at the back of the auditorium. I learned quickly that since the lights were off in the auditorium, unless I looked at the audience, I could not see anyone, so looking at the back wall was the best place to look.

Completing the final show felt like a fever dream. Dances that I had been practicing for weeks were done, and I would never get to perform them again. Part of me was heartbroken, knowing that I would never do the dances again, but I was also excited, knowing that my hard work paid off. Joining the dance team as a beginner dancer was terrifying, but looking back, I am so thankful that I joined the team. I loved being a part of the team this semester, and I cannot wait to be on the team next semester.