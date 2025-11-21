Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman dancing ballet by herself
Woman dancing ballet by herself
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
SBU | Culture

Taking a Leap

Lindsay Whitaker Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I joined the SBU Dance Team this semester. This was my first time dancing, and I am so happy that I joined the team. I was hesitant to join at first. However, when the final show ended last week, I was more excited than ever to join the team again.

When I walked into the Butler basement for the first time, I was so scared. I had no idea what to expect, and besides the overwhelming number of people at tryouts, I only knew a few people. When I walked out of tryouts, I immediately knew that I wanted to join the team, and I am so happy that I did. I was in three dances: contemporary, modern, and brat hip hop. If you don’t know, contemporary is a slow and emotional dance, modern is similar with emotion and energy, and hip hop is upbeat and fast.

Whenever I go into the Butler basement, the only thing that I am focused on is dance. I am focusing on choreography, learning the dance, and hanging out with my friends. I had practice two days out of the week this semester. I danced on Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons.

Before the opening night of Camp Bonas, I was standing backstage looking at the slideshow.  I have never been on stage before for dance, and I was shaking from nerves. I was scared about seeing the audience, messing up, and not doing my best. The first dance that I was in was contemporary, which was the second dance in the show.

Walking onto the stage was terrifying. I was focused on one thing: don’t mess up. As soon as the lights turned on, I stared directly at the wall at the back of the auditorium. I learned quickly that since the lights were off in the auditorium, unless I looked at the audience, I could not see anyone, so looking at the back wall was the best place to look.  

Completing the final show felt like a fever dream. Dances that I had been practicing for weeks were done, and I would never get to perform them again. Part of me was heartbroken, knowing that I would never do the dances again, but I was also excited, knowing that my hard work paid off. Joining the dance team as a beginner dancer was terrifying, but looking back, I am so thankful that I joined the team. I loved being a part of the team this semester, and I cannot wait to be on the team next semester.

Lindsay Whitaker is from Rochester NY and is a member of the St. Bonaventure University Her Campus chapter. Lindsay is excited to write about self-care, fashion, and pop culture. She is also excited to write and meet all of the other girls in this chapter. Lindsay is currently a sophomore majoring in marketing, and she has joined other clubs such as the American Marketing Association, club tennis, and the dance team. In her free time, Lindsay enjoys watching shows, hanging out with friends, and playing tennis. She has also been working with kids for years, and she works as a camp counselor during the summer. She also loves to shop, and hang out with her family.