What is a Situationship?

A situationship is a romantic or sexual relationship that exists in a state of ambiguity, like the relationship equivalent of “we’ll see”. It’s somewhere between “just talking” and being officially together but without the clarity. People in situationships spend time together and develop emotional or physical bonds, but when it comes to defining things—well, that’s where it gets tricky. It’s a relationship where feelings might develop, but conversations about the future and questions like, “What are we?” are often avoided.

Swipe Right?

Situationships are like the avocado toast of modern relationships—trendy, appealing and just filling enough to keep you from craving anything too serious. They offer a convenient way for people to stay connected without all the usual pressures of commitment. Perfect for those busy building their careers, endlessly “finding themselves”, or still figuring out if they’re ready for a serious, fully committed relationship.

In a situationship, you get all the perks of companionship and intimacy without the heavy, emotional baggage of having “the talk”, allowing them to maintain independence and flexibility. Over time, situationships may evolve into committed relationships as the individuals involved grow and develop a deeper connection.

Swipe Left?

Situationships come with a built-in lack of clarity, often creating emotional confusion and insecurity. It’s like being stuck in a never-ending game of emotional limbo—how low can your expectations go? One or both parties might catch feelings but have no idea where they stand, which can lead to frustration, anxiety and the occasional overanalyzing of text messages for hidden meanings. Things get especially tricky when one person wants more commitment and the other is perfectly happy keeping things in the gray zone.

Being in situationships repeatedly, especially if they end without closure, can leave you feeling emotionally drained—like you’re running a marathon, but with no idea where the finish line is. The uncertainty, mixed with the temporary nature of these connections, can really wear you down over time.

It’s a No for Me; Swiping Left

As a young woman, I’ve had my fair share of talking stages, situationships and relationships. And let me tell you, situationships and talking stages are definitely not for me. Instead of simplifying things, they just seem to turn everything into a confusing game of “What are we?”—and spoiler alert, that game isn’t fun. Honestly, the end of a situationship can sting just as much as the end of a real relationship but with the added bonus of feeling like you were never really sure where you stood in the first place.

I quickly got tired of all that extra stress. I found myself worrying way too much about what the other person wanted or where things were going (or not going). Sure, I enjoy meeting new people and having great conversations, but if we’re going to build something, I’d rather start as friends. After all, a solid foundation is key in any relationship, and for me, that’s where the real connection begins.