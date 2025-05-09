The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I love summer! I love almost everything that is connected with summer! Well, except for the bugs…they give me the shivers.

The reason I love summer is not only because it is hot out and it is lovely weather, but also because I have some amazing memories from different summers. So, let us travel down memory lane one last time.

1: Camping

I have gone camping since I was maybe four or five years old. I have been to Allegany State Park, Myrtle Beach, Jellystone (if you know, you know), and Gettysburg. From each of those places, I have different memories. But my fondest ones had been at Allegany. I was walking with my parents and a friend to my dad, let’s name him Todd. While on our walk, I was talking to my parents and Todd about something, and someone told me to “watch where I was going because I would run into something.” Well, I wasn’t watching where I was walking, and sure enough, I walked right into a tree. Another memory is from that same trip. I was sitting at the picnic table, watching the Tim Burton version of Alice in Wonderland (the best version of that story, in my opinion). I look up from the iPad to see a raccoon stealing our bread. The raccoon stole our entire loaf of bread. None of us went after the raccoon; we were just too stunned.

2: Road Trips

I love road trips, especially during the summer. Windows down, music loud, and the smell of fresh air. Oh, I love it! This previous summer, my mom and I took our first road trip together. Just the two of us. We drove from Buffalo, New York, to Orlando, Florida. Sure, we went to (1) visit my grandmother and (2) help her move back up to New York for a few weeks. When my mom and I hit Pennsylvania, the speed limit went from 65 to 75. That felt like a rush for my mom and me. When we hit Virginia, I was looking around, and all I saw was nature and greenery. I looked at my mom and I said, “Wow, Mom! Look at it! It’s all green!” We still joke about it to this day.

3: Spending Time with Family

This is one thing that I will never dislike. I love spending time with my family and friends during summer because there are only a few times out of the year that I am able to see them and spend time with them. Like this summer, once I get back home, my cousins are going to be graduating from ECC, Erie Community College. I have not seen my cousins since we started college…so I have not seen them in almost two years. It honestly makes me sad writing it, because the three of us are so close in age that it is tough not seeing them all the time. Growing up, if the three of us were together, we were inseparable. I am so proud of them for graduating with their associate degrees, and I cannot wait to see what they will do in the future, and I hope that they know that I will always support them.

Summer for me is like the holidays. With the holidays, you can create amazing memories and you can do the exact same during the summer. I am looking forward to what will happen this summer! And I hope that you all have an amazing summer!