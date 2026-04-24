Summer Vacay? Booked!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Earlier this week, it was decided that I would be making one of my lifelong dreams come true, and my partner and I booked a week-long camping trip to Acadia National Park.

It has honestly still not fully sunk in that we are really going, but I am over the moon. We decided on a Seawall campsite nestled a short distance from the ocean, almost fully secluded by trees. It has the most perfect spot for our tent, and is genuinely something out of my dreams.

I cannot wait to lounge in my hammock, fish, hike, and practically live in the water. I WILL definitely be playing mermaids at least once.

Through and through, I love the outdoors. Sunshine, wildlife, peace and quiet…the list goes on. Everything about being outside is a wonder to me. Apart from my many outdoor hobbies, camping is one of my prized ways of enjoying all that Mother Nature has to offer.

Since my youth, some of my greatest nights have been spent in a sleeping bag on the floor of our family tent, wherever we decided to drop it.

I have been fortunate to bring camping into my adult life, revisiting some of my favorite sites or even making my own.

I am a simple person, so stripping my life of the usual luxuries is so freeing. I am thrilled to spend a week with absolutely no service, eating over a campfire, sleeping on the ground, and immersing myself in the nature I am often forced to ignore.

Of course, we will make some trips into “civilization” for purchasing supplies, exploring the coastal towns, and eating numerous lobster rolls… but we would be happy even if we never left the park.

Since the booking, I have completed copious amounts of research and started nearly a dozen different lists. The planning stage is something I always find so thrilling.

When mentioning that I am going on vacation, most people don’t expect me to say I’m doing all of this preparation just to be roughing it for a week. For some reason, the word vacation is often quickly associated with hotels, resorts, or Airbnbs.

Camping isn’t for everyone, but it will always be the forefront of my greatest memories and something I carry forward into my own family over the coming years. I genuinely cannot contain my excitement for this summer adventure.

Send any Acadia intel or recommendations my way! I will add anything I possibly can to one of my lists ;)