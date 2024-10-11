Summer Breeze to Fall Hustle: What I’m Taking with Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love the fall season. While summer is enjoyable, there’s something special about fall that resonates with me. I relish the opportunity to cozy up in sweatpants and hoodies, and the anticipation of Thanksgiving and Christmas adds to the excitement. Even though the start of the school year means less free time, late nights studying and dining hall food, I find that sharing my emotions and experiences at school enriches my academic journey.

This summer, I had the opportunity to work as a teacher’s aide at a school for special education students. The experience was filled with both challenges and learning opportunities, and I’m confident that the knowledge I gained will be valuable as I pursue my education degree. Not only did I acquire essential skills for my future career, but I also formed meaningful connections and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It reaffirmed my passion for teaching and solidified my career path.

Working with special education students highlighted the significance of patience and creativity in teaching. I discovered immense satisfaction in finding innovative ways to connect with each student, whether through engaging games, creative art projects or heartfelt conversations. Witnessing the impact of small victories on a student’s day was truly inspiring and reinforced my belief in the profound influence teachers can have on their students’ lives.

As I stand on the threshold of my college experience, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of excitement. The summer provided me with a wealth of experiences and knowledge, and I am eager to channel that enthusiasm into my upcoming classes. Despite the inevitable challenges that come with the territory, such as late nights and cafeteria food, I am fully prepared to confront them with resilience and determination.

The onset of fall signifies a period of profound transformation, and I am confident that I am poised for significant personal growth. I eagerly anticipate immersing myself in my studies, delving deeper into various teaching strategies and broadening my understanding of the subjects that captivate me. Furthermore, I am looking forward to fostering and nurturing the invaluable connections I have forged with my peers and professors, as these relationships have been instrumental in shaping my academic journey.

During my busy academic schedule, I hope to find time to enjoy the simple pleasures of the season. I might take a break with a pumpkin spice latte to relax and find comfort amidst my studies.