Summer Break Bucket List (That’s Actually Achievable)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My freshman year of college has been a gift greater than I could’ve imagined. That being said, I am so beyond ready for a break. I’m ready for sunshine and pool days where I’m not worried about homework (until my summer courses start).

Here are some of the things I want to do this summer to make sure I’m taking advantage of my time off:

Spend more time with friends

Recently, I have had a really bad habit of choosing to stay in bed over doing anything fun or productive. This summer, I plan to spend as much time as possible with my friends while all of us are home.

Go on cute dates

In the busy college life, sometimes the last thing on my mind is putting in the effort on dates. This summer, I want to have all the rom-com-style dates with my boyfriend that I can. Picnics, drive-in theaters, scenic walks, and all the other fun date ideas I can think of.

watch the sunrise

I have never been an early-bird. Like ever. This summer, I’d like to have the chance to wake up early (or stay up all night) and sit out on my porch and watch the sunrise. Not just a small amount of it, but truly enjoy it from beginning to end.

Start a new hobby

This summer, I think that finding something new and easy to occupy my time is a great way to stay engaged and productive without adding too much stress to what is supposed to be a “laid back” summer schedule.

have a “no phone” day

In my Health Science class, we watched a video about how dependent we are on technology, especially our phones. I’d like to give myself one day to enjoy the world around me without worrying about what’s happening on my screen.

Say yes to a spontaneous plan

One thing about me is that I NEVER do things on the fly. If I haven’t had at least 24 hours to think about every single detail of a plan, then it’s not happening. I want that to change. I want to be able to enjoy activities without having to plan everything down to the last detail. Hopefully, by adding this to my list, it will become easier to manage the idea of being spontaneous.

Make more playlists

I am someone who always just turns on my liked songs and skips through thirty songs before settling on one I like. There are never two days in a row where I have the same taste in music. I’d like to set aside some time to make more playlists that adhere to different moods and phases I’m in.

Have no regrets

Without fail, every single summer, I look back and think about all the time I wasted doing nothing. This summer, the biggest thing on my bucket list is to make sure I spend all my time doing things that make me happy. That’s not me saying I won’t spend at least a little time doomscrolling on TikTok, but maybe doomscrolling on TikTok while sitting outside enjoying the nice summer breeze will make it feel a little more productive.

I want to make this summer absolutely unforgettable. Going into sophomore year is going to be hectic between working, certifications, labs, and normal courses. I want a few months where my only responsibility is to enjoy my family and friends while I’m home, and just enjoy life.

I hope some others can take inspiration from this list and maybe even be inspired to make their own. Summer is almost here, and it is going to be OUR summer.