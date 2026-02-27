Stories of Strength: Black Women in Film

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black History Month is the perfect time to spotlight stories that don’t always get the attention they deserve—especially the stories of Black women. Black women have always been leaders, innovators, and trailblazers, even when history tried to overlook them. One of the easiest (and most entertaining) ways to learn more about their impact is through movies. These films celebrate Black women’s strength, intelligence, and resilience while showing just how powerful representation can be.

1. Hidden Figures

This is a must-watch if you haven’t already seen it. The film follows three Black women mathematicians—Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson—who worked at NASA during the Space Race. While helping send astronauts into orbit, they also had to deal with racism and sexism in the workplace. The movie is inspiring without feeling like a history lecture and shows how Black women have always belonged in STEM spaces, even when they weren’t welcomed. It’s one of those films that makes you sit there afterward wondering why their stories weren’t taught in school.

2. Harriet

This movie tells the story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and her work helping others reach freedom through the Underground Railroad. What makes this film stand out is how it shows Harriet as a determined and fearless Black woman who trusted her instincts and refused to give up. The movie doesn’t sugarcoat the danger of what she did and reminds viewers that freedom wasn’t handed to people—it was fought for, often by women whose names deserve more recognition.

3. Akeelah and the Bee

If you’re looking for something lighter but still meaningful, this is the perfect pick. The film follows a young Black girl who enters the National Spelling Bee and has to learn how to believe in herself along the way. It challenges stereotypes about intelligence and success while highlighting how important mentors and community support can be. This movie is heartwarming and motivating, especially for students who have ever felt underestimated or doubted their abilities.

4. The Color Purple

This emotional film centers on Black women navigating trauma, love, and sisterhood in the early 1900s. It focuses on how female friendships and inner strength can help women reclaim their voices after years of being silenced. While the story can be heavy at times, it’s also deeply powerful and highlights the emotional labor Black women have carried for generations. It’s a reminder that healing and connection are forms of resistance, too.

5. The Woman King

This action-packed film tells the story of the Agojie, an all-female warrior group in Africa. It challenges the idea that women must be soft or passive by showing Black women as protectors, fighters, and leaders. The movie brings African history to the screen while celebrating Black women’s strength in a way that feels bold and empowering. It’s perfect if you want something dramatic, emotional, and visually stunning.

Black women’s history is about more than struggle—it’s about brilliance, creativity, and impact. These movies show different sides of Black womanhood across time, from scientists and activists to students and warriors. Whether you’re planning a movie night with friends or watching solo with snacks, these films are a meaningful and entertaining way to celebrate Black History Month while honoring women who shaped the world.