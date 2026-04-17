Stop Tormenting Our Earth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Earth Day is a glorious day meant to appreciate and clean our planet Earth. I’ve always loved Earth Day. To me, cleaning up trash and helping ecosystems grow are fulfilling moments. Our Earth continues to lose more trees, more food, and more wildlife every day. Earth Day is the perfect time for many people around the world to come together in unison to take care of our planet.

Even though many people all over the world celebrate Earth Day, there is a larger number of people who do not. Indeed, such a beautiful day can make such a big impact on our planet. It bothers me, though, that it is the only day people will clean the Earth.

I find it disgusting and awful to leave trash lying around. I see it every day. The ocean takes up enormous amounts of plastic continuously. Wildlife and trees are eradicated for more space to create buildings. More species are becoming extinct more than ever before. The planet has gotten warmer, making it harder for species to survive. I am an animal person; it pains me so much to watch animals suffer on the streets and lose their homes.

Factories and cars are producing massive amounts of fossil fuels and gas emissions that hurt the Earth’s ozone layer. Climate change is happening quickly. AI itself uses massive amounts of water, just for its cooling systems. Our Earth only has so much to give; humans are ruining the beauty and life of the Earth every day. The saddest part is that none of this can be undone. The modern technology and “norms” of society call for the destruction of the planet.

That said, I wish the world could agree upon mandatory cleaning of the Earth. Laws even, to keep people from destroying it. Recycling seems to be pretty straightforward, yet it is forgotten by many. Even kindness for animals and humans has been out of the picture for a long time. It seems to me that society will disagree with each other just to disagree with them. Society will also favor money over happiness and relationships. Many people are too “busy” in their own world to care for others.

It is true that even the little things count. If you want to, make a new goal. Make this your daily goal: be kind to someone, remind yourself of things you are grateful for, pick up every piece of trash you see, and keep a positive mindset. This will make you happy, others happy, and the Earth happy, all at no cost. This Earth Day, make it count. Let’s make Earth Day every day.