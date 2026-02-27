Stepping Into Black History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of Black History Month, I wanted to explore a cultural tradition that more people should know about. Each culture has their own traditions that share a story about where they’ve been and where they’re going. Music and dance are important to all cultures, yet each one interprets them differently. One particular dance tradition that interested me was the history and art of step dancing.

Stepping (step dancing), also referred to as “soulstepping,” is a type of dance where the body is used as an instrument to create rhythmic beats by clapping, stomping, and chanting. This style of dancing originated from West African folk dances, and it did not begin with clapping and stomping, but with hitting drums. As it developed, the drums were replaced by movements that anyone could perform anywhere and anytime.

In the early 1900s, Black sororities and fraternities started growing in popularity, and shortly after, stepping became a signature of Black Greek life. In fact, in the 1970s, Howard University was the first college to host a fraternity step performance. Step has become increasingly known as a competitive sport, like other types of dance, and it’s something that Black Greek life takes a lot of pride in. Many colleges today, even those without Greek Life, have step teams (including St. Bonaventure University).

If you ever get the chance to watch a step dance performance, you’ll see that the dance is more than just a series of movements, but rather a story being told in the form of art. It represents the resilience and perseverance of Blacks fighting for their identity to be seen and appreciated. It speaks to the struggles that they’ve endured and all that they’ve overcome. With each stomp and clap, their legacy is carried on.

Not only that, but step dance is a display of unity. It requires discipline and teamwork, synchrony, and embodies the meaning of brotherhood and sisterhood. It’s a community of people collectively working together to demonstrate who they are.

We have a Step Team at St. Bonaventure, and they recently put on a Black History Month Showcase! It’s important to support these local community events, especially because there’s always something to be gained from learning about other cultures.

Black History Month is not just about reflecting on the past. It’s about stepping into the future, embracing the history that exists, while also paving the way for new traditions and celebrations.