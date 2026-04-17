Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman using laptop in bed
woman using laptop in bed
Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels
SBU | Life > Experiences

Staying In Or Going Out

Jordan Swift Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a senior in college, I have learned what I like to do and what I don’t like to do while being on campus. 

In my freshman year, I had a fairly large friend group. Every single person enjoyed going out to the bars… except for me. I have never enjoyed going out. Being crammed in a bar with a bunch of people I don’t know has never sounded intriguing to me. Now, don’t get me wrong, I have gone out a few times. Did I enjoy myself? No. However, did I have fun with my friends? Yes. 

Typically, I am considered the “mom” of the group. Need a band-aid? I’ve got you. Need a heating pad? Again, I’ve got you. Need a ride from the bar at two in the morning, of course? I’ll be there in ten minutes. 

Personally, I don’t like the hangovers, I don’t like the feeling of being highly intoxicated, and I ESPECIALLY DON’T LIKE SPENDING THAT MUCH on a drink that lasts five minutes and makes me feel like shit. 

I also am not a huge fan of the stereotypes between women and men. I almost feel like women have to dress up and do there make up to get into a bar, whereas men can go out in sweatpants and a sweatshirt and be just fine. 

Personally, I like to stay in. I like to be in my bed with my pajamas on with a comfy blanket, all while watching a movie or playing some sort of game. Best part is, no hangover, no super overpriced drinks, and I can go to bed when I want instead of feeling the pressure of having to stay up until at least two in the morning.

Another reason I don’t like to go out is because that’s my time to catch up on sleep and do any homework that’s due early the following week. It’s a time when I can go home and see my family and my boyfriend. 

No judgment at all; the people who like going out, honestly, I praise you (lol). This might sound pathetic, but I’m usually asleep by 10:00 p.m. 

I have just learned that I’m more of an individual who likes to stay in rather than go out. But, don’t get me wrong, if my friends ever needed a ride late at night, you bet your ass I’ll be there to pick them up so I know they’re safe. 

Jordan Swift

SBU '26

Jordan Swift is a second year writer at Her Campus at SBU chapter. She plans on writing about current trends, different events that have happened in her life, movies that she likes to watch, and how they relate to her life. Jordan is excited to get to know all her fellow Her Campus sisters. She can't wait to read all the creative writings that her chapter of Her Campus has to share with others in the world.

Jordan can be described as a senior at St. Bonaventure and is currently in the 3+2 program, with her undergraduate major being Public Health with an Occupational Therapy concentration. She has hopes of becoming an Occupational Therapist for adolescents in a school district. She has shadowed several different Occupational Therapists and has grown to love the profession.

When Jordan has free time, she looks forward to spending time with her family and friends, going on hikes, listening to music, watching movies, such as "Matilda" and "Hocus Pocus", and going on different spontaneous trips. She enjoys volunteering at local SPCAs, as well as volunteering at food banks.