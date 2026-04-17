Staying In Or Going Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a senior in college, I have learned what I like to do and what I don’t like to do while being on campus.

In my freshman year, I had a fairly large friend group. Every single person enjoyed going out to the bars… except for me. I have never enjoyed going out. Being crammed in a bar with a bunch of people I don’t know has never sounded intriguing to me. Now, don’t get me wrong, I have gone out a few times. Did I enjoy myself? No. However, did I have fun with my friends? Yes.

Typically, I am considered the “mom” of the group. Need a band-aid? I’ve got you. Need a heating pad? Again, I’ve got you. Need a ride from the bar at two in the morning, of course? I’ll be there in ten minutes.

Personally, I don’t like the hangovers, I don’t like the feeling of being highly intoxicated, and I ESPECIALLY DON’T LIKE SPENDING THAT MUCH on a drink that lasts five minutes and makes me feel like shit.

I also am not a huge fan of the stereotypes between women and men. I almost feel like women have to dress up and do there make up to get into a bar, whereas men can go out in sweatpants and a sweatshirt and be just fine.

Personally, I like to stay in. I like to be in my bed with my pajamas on with a comfy blanket, all while watching a movie or playing some sort of game. Best part is, no hangover, no super overpriced drinks, and I can go to bed when I want instead of feeling the pressure of having to stay up until at least two in the morning.

Another reason I don’t like to go out is because that’s my time to catch up on sleep and do any homework that’s due early the following week. It’s a time when I can go home and see my family and my boyfriend.

No judgment at all; the people who like going out, honestly, I praise you (lol). This might sound pathetic, but I’m usually asleep by 10:00 p.m.

I have just learned that I’m more of an individual who likes to stay in rather than go out. But, don’t get me wrong, if my friends ever needed a ride late at night, you bet your ass I’ll be there to pick them up so I know they’re safe.