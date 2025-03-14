Stay Safe, Ladies.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year: Women’s History Month! And while it’s so important to celebrate the beautiful beings we all are, it’s also very important to address where we are all still struggling, which is the safety of all women. As we continue to take back our power and confidence, it can be easy to forget how quickly our lives can still change in an instant, this world is scary, especially young women like us who are getting to experiment and experience the freedom of living on our own, so here are some small but mighty tips that will help keep you safe in situations you may not have even thought twice about!

Be mindful of your schedules, and who knows them.

Having a go-to schedule is great, but switching up little things could save your life. People that are looking to take someone can be closer than you think, and they could be taking note of the fact that you take daily runs alone or when and where you work. To avoid this, switch up your routes or take someone with you, don’t wear your work uniform when you’re not working, and don’t give out crucial information like where you are at certain times to people you don’t really know. You never know if someone is watching and waiting to catch you at an unsuspecting time.

Carwashes, gas stations, parking lots, at night… especially in an unlocked car

Nighttime can be a fun time to mess around and go on adventures, but it’s also the time when people are looking for unsuspecting targets. If you are traveling alone, especially at night, avoid places where you have to leave your vehicle and make sure you have a sufficient amount of gas to get where you’re going. Don’t stop for people you don’t know, and you should be locking your doors when you leave your car and immediately when you get back in. At night, there are plenty of shadows people can lurk in, waiting to hop in your car the minute you leave it or yourself unattended.

Keep careful; watch of all your belongings when out

You should never leave yourself, your bag, or your drink unattended when you are out. Your drink should be covered, and if you must leave it for any reason, either finish it or throw it out and get a new one when you’re ready. Your friends can be the most trustworthy, well-meaning people in the world, but it only takes one second of them being distracted by someone to have something thrown in your cup unnoticed. And you should always take your belongings wherever you go as well because someone could always go through them and gather sensitive information like where you live or go to school and who you are. Lastly, you should not go out alone; always have a plan and someone you can count on. You can always go out another night, and you will never regret staying in the safety of your own bed if your plans fall through.

Someone ALWAYS knows where you are, even if they don’t

This goes along with many of my other points. If you are in a situation where you are out at a gas station or a party and you are alone, you never tell anyone that. If you can, someone you trust should always be with you or have your location, but if that just isn’t the case in a situation, you always still tell people that your friend will be right back or that your roommate is watching your location, if that isn’t enough, find the biggest group you can and ask for help, or go to the closest employee, or make a phone call immediately. Being alone can make you a target to danger quicker than you think.

The locks to your dorms, rooms, apartments are NOT up for debate

It’s easy to forget or brush it off, but you will never regret locking your doors. Even though you are surrounded by people your age, and you may think you know everyone you live with, you don’t know who is being brought onto your floor, and you don’t want to find out by them coming into your room when you’re least expecting it. Also, try to keep your exact room number between you and a few people you trust. If you still lived at home, you wouldn’t give every new person you meet your address.

Have fun and live the best years of your life to the fullest. Don’t let the ugly parts of the world deter you from doing so, but remember these tips, stay alert, and stay safe, ladies.