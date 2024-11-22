The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am, as I am sure some of the people reading this are, extremely upset by the results of this year’s presidential election. I am frustrated that our nation jumps at every chance it has to regress further and further until America stands for some dumbed down idiocracy led by far-right extremists whom we have allowed to perpetuate the ideas and policy configured by America’s very worst people.

Before I continue, the question begs to be asked- when has the right ever been on the “right” side of history?

When has the party, that at its core opposes progress or any sort of preparation for a brighter future, been the winning team in the history books?

Exactly. That’s why your vote matters.

As we close our textbooks for a week or so for Thanksgiving break, let Democrats not forget who they, we, are.

Do not under any circumstances pull a Rachel Zegler and apologize for opposing Trump and shaming his supporters for their massive stupidity. A vote for Trump is a vote for a bad person, a despicable man, and, in the words of Gen-Z, a massively MID politician. Do not apologize or retract. Stand tall and stand for progress.

Democrats took a massive loss on election day. Trump won in a landslide.

Kamala Harris’ loss was sad but not unexpected. Our once proud nation has taken a particular liking to right-wing extremism in the past decade. America’s political sphere has not been as divided as it is now since the Civil War, if ever.

When you get in your car to drive home for Thanksgiving dinner, do not forget why you voted blue.

I am all for getting along with family and fostering the holiday spirit. I love Thanksgiving! It’s my second favorite holiday.

Remember, though, that the appropriate sides to Thanksgiving dinner are cranberries, stuffing and mashed potatoes, not casual racism, misogyny and xenophobia. It’s okay to adore your family. I do!

It is not okay to allow your family to perpetuate obviously generally offensive and unacceptable rhetoric at the dinner table of all places.

Political issues are multi-faceted and immensely complex. For example, immigration is not just the issue of “Yes, let them in” or “No, kick them out.” Even politicians themselves cannot explain their policy or position in the two minutes they have during debates. If they could, no one would watch! Your aunt who watched five minutes of a Fox News “think”-piece full of clipped videos of politicians out of context is not a genius when it comes to political thought.

This Thanksgiving, stand tall. Question when necessary. Stick to your beliefs. Don’t allow yourself to be put down.

Pass the pie, not the problematic politics.