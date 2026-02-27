Stages, Ballots, And Bookshelves: How Black History Is Being Written Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During Black History Month, conversations can often focus on pivotal moments of the past, from the Civil Rights movement to landmark Supreme Court decisions.

While honoring that history is absolutely essential, Black history is not confined to the past. It is actively unfolding in the present.

Leadership- Kamala harris

The election of Kamala Harris marked a significant milestone in American political history. As the first Black woman to serve as Vice President, along with her inspiring and strong campaign in 2024, her presence in one of the highest offices in the country represents a shift in who is seen as a national leader.

Representation at this level influences how future generations imagine their own possibilities. Beyond symbolism, leadership at the executive level affects policy discussions, global diplomacy, and national priorities.

Moments like this demonstrate that Black history is not confined. It continues to evolve within the highest structures of government.

Media influence- Rupaul charles

Someone I see as absolutely pivotal in Black History is RuPaul Charles. Through television, media production, and entrepreneurship, RuPaul transformed drag from a largely underground art into a global mainstream phenomenon.

The success of his franchise reshaped entertainment spaces and expanded conversations about race, gender expression, and identity. Cultural shifts often happen through media long before they appear in policies and textbooks.

When a Black creative leader builds an international platform that challenges norms and celebrates individuality, that impact becomes a huge part of history.

seen on the big stage

Award ceremonies like the Academy Awards and the Grammy Awards are so much more than just glitz and glamour. They reflect stories and talents that are so valued in mainstream culture.

In recent years, Black actors, directors, musicians, and producers have broken records and claimed long-overdue recognition. Great examples include Kendrick Lamar at the 2026 Grammys or the film Sinners, which became the most-awarded movie by a Black director at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

Each acceptance speech, each historic win, signals a shift in the industries that once limited opportunity and visibility.

Recognition does not erase systemic challenges, but it does shape cultural memory. When barriers are broken on global stages, those moments become milestones in the ongoing story of representation.

modern literature

Black authors are also shaping history in powerful ways. Authors such as Colson Whitehead, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, and Angie Thomas, whose books have stirred conversations about race and justice, demonstrate how storytelling influences public understanding.

Literature has always been at the forefront of preserving identity, challenging injustice, and imagining new futures. Today’s works of literature are more than just works of art; they are cultural documents that will help define how this era is remembered.

The stories being written now will become the primary sources future generations will study.

Leadership, entertainment, recognition, and literature may seem like completely separate arenas, but they share a common foundation: influence.

Whether in government offices, television studios, award stages, or publishing houses, Black voices continue shaping the direction of culture and conversations. Black history has not paused between commemorations. It is actively unfolding in real time, across industries and platforms that reach millions.

Black History is not a moment we remember once a year, but a powerful, ongoing story being written in real time across every corner of society.