It is that time of year when you want a nice closet refresh. The weather is changing and so should your outfits. It is time to bring in the florals and fun while remaining comfy and cute. So here is the ultimate guide to shopping this spring!

Jewelry

Charm necklaces: Ever hear of charm bars? It is new and trending. Or make your own custom necklaces with supplies from any craft store. Some cute charm ideas include, an initial, seashell, bow, butterfly, card, flower, heart, evil eye, crescent moon, and pearl.

Italian charm bracelets: These are stunning and a definitely the perfect piece for spring/summer. They are also customizable with charms that connect to create a bracelet.

Bags

Small shoulder bag: You know the white coach bags that are trending right now? I love them so much but since I am a college student, that is not something I can afford right now. Instead, I got a small white bag that was cheap but still matches the trend!

Crochet totes: I have been using canvas totes when going on walks or to the beach, but I think the crochet look is a step up. They are so adorable!

Bottoms

Tight maxi skirts: Perfect for a dinner night out when you do not fully commit to wearing a dress. I personally love the ones that are silk and floral. The perfect pairing is with a loose sweater or tube top. Look for inspiration on Pinterest; it will not disappoint!

Jorts: This street wear is trending and can be found in so many stores. I just got a pair of carpenter jorts from Hollister and cannot wait until the weather gets warmer so I can wear them with my favorite graphic tee’s.

Tops:

Knit/Mesh/Crochet sweaters: These handmade pullovers are perfect for spring when the mornings are cool. These do not give you much warmth, so winter is not a great time to style them. I love designs that have a floral pattern and bigger holes so whatever you wear underneath can be still shown.

Tube tops: I will always advocate for these!! They are essential for the summer but can be styled in so many ways. You can wear them underneath flannels, cardigans, rompers, overalls, and even the crochet sweater I listed above. I just got a new one from Hollister that is reversible with a beautiful beachy pattern. It has peaches, flowers, palm trees and stamps on it.

Honorable mention: Anything striped!!

Shoes:

Adidas gazelles/spezials/campuses/sambas: What draws me to these shoes are the fun colors. My favorites include pink with the navy blue, pink with the yellow, and light grey with the white. If any sneaker screams spring, it is these.

Birkenstock clogs: I recently switched over from my Uggs to these for spring. They are the perfect slip-ons, especially if you are a college student. You do not even need to get brand names because they are all so similar! Mine are off-brand and I barely see a difference. It is all about how you style them rather than how expensive they are.

Happy shopping!