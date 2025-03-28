The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has their person that they would stop everything just to be with them.

Everyone has their person they would hop on a plane across the world to see.

Every Rachel has her Ross.

In Lizzy McAlpine’s album “Older (and Wiser),” she has a song called “Spring into Summer” (you may have heard of it since it’s trending right now).

Besides this being one of my new favorite songs, there’s one line in this song that really resonates with me:

“I’m always, forever, runnin’ back to you.” Lizzy Mcalpine, “Spring into Summer”

In this song, she emphasizes the yearning for that one person that she would stop the world for.

At some point before they really do, everyone finds someone and thinks that that is going to be their person forever.

You take time getting to know someone, learn to care for them, and learn how to love them for who they are.

Deep down, I believe that I am a person worthy of this and thought I found my person, but we found each other too soon in our lives to be each other’s “person.”

As we grow, our lives change and the people we surround ourselves with change, as well.

This may be unfortunate at times, but it all happens for a reason. That’s just life.

I recently saw a quote that said, “If I am able to love the wrong person this much, imagine just how much I will love the right person.”

This opened my eyes to the fact that I have been holding myself back from what the rest of the world may have to offer.

I tried for so long to not consider this because I kept telling myself it would work and that this was really my person.

It’s all a healing process, but I am ready to free myself from what has been holding me back for so long and choose me for once.

The hardest thing is that a part of me wants to move on and the other part of me wants to hold on to faith forever thinking one day, we’ll make it back to each other.

But, I don’t know what the future holds and I can’t wait for the future to come because I could miss out on so much of my life.

Ending any sort of relationship is not easy, but I’ve learned that you can’t let it alter the way you see yourself.

I know that I am worthy and deserving of finding my person one day and I know that I will find them.

We yearn so badly for the things we don’t have, but it’s important to remember the things we do have.

I have family and friends who love spending time with me.

I get to go to school and get an education surrounded by others who are fortunate enough to do the same.

I have a team that recognizes my worth and gives me a chance to put all of my struggles outside the door and escape for a little.

I have so much going for me in the now and so much to look forward to in the future.

Maybe we won’t find each other again in the future but one day, I know that I will find the Ross to my Rachel.