Spring is finally here! Here are some of my realistic, personal bucket list ideas to get you inspired to make the most of the season.

Go to a farmer’s market

Farmer’s markets are always an enjoyable activity during the warmer months. Consider grabbing an iced coffee before and just roaming around with a friend. A fun fact—produce from local farmers spend more time in the spot they grew, making them more nutrient-dense and better tasting. Plus, it always feels good to support smaller businesses and your community.

Clean out your closet

Spring cleaning is a popular task for a reason. Use this time to reset your wardrobe and get rid of any old clothes you know you won’t be wearing anymore. If they’re still in good condition, consider selling them to a shop that buys gently used clothing (Plato’s Closet, for example). That way, you might even pick up a little cash. Or, give your clothes a second life by donating them to a nonprofit organization (such as a Goodwill, Salvation Army, or homeless shelter).

Have a picnic

Having a picnic is one of the most cheery and aesthetic things you can do on a sunny, spring day. You can do this practically anywhere—at a park, a beach, in your backyard, or even in front of your college dorm building. Grab your friends, a comfy blanket, some board/card games, and your favorite snacks. If you’re feeling crazy, make a charcuterie board or even a cake. If you’re lucky, and the UV is high enough, you might even catch a little tan.

Celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is April 22, and there are plenty of fun ways to appreciate our planet. For instance, watch the sunrise/sunset, plant a tree, start a small garden, go on a nature walk, or take a hike, if the weather permits. If you’re feeling giving, try giving up plastic for the day or going around to pick up litter.

Try a spring-inspired recipe

This is a great way to celebrate the season, try something new, and potentially pick up a new hobby if you don’t tend to cook or bake. Some ideas include—a pie with fruits that are in season, fresh lemonade, fruit-infused water, various salads, and carrot cake around Easter time.

Do your daily activities outside

Sometimes, it’s nice to switch up your daily routine a little. Completing tasks outside is a refreshing way to upgrade your day and boost your mood. For example, try doing homework at a picnic table, walking to class or the store instead of driving (if your distance permits), completing your workout outside, and enjoying meals in the fresh air.