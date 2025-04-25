The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

WOW! Theres a lot to unpack here.

For my spring break, my family and I decided to go to Las Vegas.

They had left the Tuesday before my break started, and then I left that Thursday to meet them in Vegas!

So, travel day was super boring, per the usual. However, after I had landed, I got the opportunity to surprise my aunt and cousin. They had absolutely no idea that I was coming out. For the last month I have been telling them how sad I was that I wasn’t going to be able to join my family.

For the rest of the night, we just hung out at her house and caught up since it’s been almost two years since I’ve seen them.

Now let’s get into an itinerary:

Friday, 4/18: Woke up at 7:30 a.m. My best friend from high school, who now lives in California, came to see me all day Friday!!! We started off the day by going to the Hoover Dam, the largest man-built dam in the world from my understanding. We took in the gorgeous views and hung out for a little bit there. Then, we headed down to the Las Vegas Strip, had some really good pizza and proceeded to do some shopping and sight-seeing. Then it came to say goodbye until next time… and let me tell you I cried like a little baby. After she had left, I met back up with my parents and brother and continued our way down the strip. Towards the end of the night my brothers had the bright idea to go zip-lining down Fremont Street (115 feet up in the air, 11 city blocks). I was soooo scared, but overcame my fears and had a blast, memories that will last a lifetime. We went back home… and got prepared for a long weekend a head of us.

Saturday, 4/19: Woke up at 8:00 a.m. Packed a bag for the weekend, and headed to Utah (a 4-hour car ride) On our way, we got to stop and try a couple places wed never been to. That included SWIG and Jersey Mikes and let me tell you it was sooo good!! 100% recommend. When we got to our destination, we hung out at the hotel with my aunt, cousin, and my grandparents. We went out to dinner and just enjoyed each other’s company!

Sunday, 4/20: Woke up at 6:00 a.m., let me tell you I was not excited about that lol Went to my grandparent’s campsite, and immediately got on the road to head to the GRAND CANYON (about a 3.5-hour car ride) When we got to the Grand Canyon, we walked around, looked at all the mountains, and even hiked part of one of the trails. The views were stunning, like breathtaking!! We got dinner right by the Canyon and the food was exactly what I expected, excellent! After a long day at the Canyon, we started our journey back to the hotel.

Monday, 4/21: We checked out of the hotel around 9:30 a.m. and decided to head to Zion National Park! We got to the part around 11:00 a.m. and spent the whole day hiking! The views were insane! What was even better was my grandparents were able to join us. Around 5:00 p.m., we decided to head back home because it was a 4-hour car ride. So, at this point I had to say goodbye to my grandparents! What’s nice about this goodbye is I learned that they will be making their way out to NY in June!!! After we got home, we all cleaned ourselves up and then headed to the strip just to hangout and watch the Bellagio Fountains, look at the Eiffel Tower, and just walk around and enjoy the views and weather.

Tuesday, 4/22: (Last full day in Vegas) We woke up around 10:00 a.m. We all got around for the day Started the day off by going to the Las Vegas Welcome sign to take a family picture. Then proceeded to go to a couple different cool car museums. After that we went to get lunch at Whataburger, which was good! After lunch, we went to my aunt’s house to say goodbye to my cousin since she had to go to bed, and we’d be gone by the time she got up. After spending some time at her house, we went back to the strip to take in the final views and weather for our trip.

Wednesday, 4/23: Woke up at 3:00 a.m., to leave for the airport at 4:15 a.m. Got through security by 6:00 a.m., and was ready to board our plane at 7:30 a.m. Now here I am finishing up this article while on the plane LOL



I am forever grateful for this experience that my parents were able to provide for my brothers, themselves, and myself.

I could never repay them for generosity that they give, but I really hope they know how much I appreciate and love them!