Spooky, Not Scary!

I love Halloween, but I’m not the best with the scary aspect of it. I like the warm fall feeling with the creepy and magical undertones that are in a lot of Halloween movies from my childhood.

Twitches

I used to watch this on a pull-out couch with my sisters, and all of us would wish we were half of a twin. For a while, I may or may not have believed twins just had powers. This was an early 2000’s movie, and it shows, but I will watch it every year. The sequel is good too! That can be hard for a made-for-tv movie.

Halloweentown

If you haven’t seen this one, I don’t know what to tell you. It’s peak 90’s. There’s an iconic grandmother, a single mom who works too hard, and three kids that fill the classic 90’s-2000’s children trope: a reluctant, but nerdy, kid, the young and innocent one, and the headstrong eldest. Maybe it’s only good because of the nostalgia, or maybe it is one of the best Halloween movies. I know there’s sequels, but I haven’t seen them in a while to review.

Book of Life

Not technically a Halloween movie, but it’s Día de los Muertos, so there’s skeletons and I’m saying that’s close enough. This movie has a unique animation style that I love, and the story is impeccable. Miguel is so sweet, and every single scene is filled with life and personality.

The Corpse Bride

This is my favorite romantic Halloween movie. I know a lot of people love Jack and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, and I do too, but Victor, Emily, and Victoria should’ve been a throuple. That trio beats out Jack and Sally for me. The visuals are fantastic, and the story breaks my heart every time. Out of the Tim Burton movies I’ve seen, this one sticks out the most.

Hocus Pocus

This is one of my mom’s favorite movies. Every year, we watch this at least once. We used to put this, and Nightmare Before Christmas on while we would decorate the house for Halloween. It’s a perfect mix of witchy magic, and cozy family feels. Sarah Sanderson was also a key part of my bisexual awakening. Thank you, Sarah Jessica Parker, for your service. The sequel was fine, but I like to pretend it doesn’t exist.

Beetlejuice

I saw this for the first time a couple of years ago, and I still haven’t seen the sequel. I love the Maitlands, and I mostly watch the movie for them. It’s a relaxed enough movie while keeping in a good number of spooks. And, it has one of the scariest things, a creepy old guy!

Rocky Horror Picture Show

I’ve seen this one a couple of times, and I still don’t fully understand what happens, but I think that’s supposed to be part of it. Either way, the songs are great, Frank N. Furter is a crazy icon, and someone dies. Or was dead? I don’t know, go watch it and tell me.