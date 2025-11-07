This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Falling in love is the greatest feeling. When it’s the right person, it’s warm, it’s comforting, and incredible. I’m not talking about love based on gift giving and/or intercourse. To me, that’s not love. That’s an aspect that can bring happiness but cannot overcome the happiness brought solely by being with the one you love.

The love I’m talking about communicates, appreciates, forgives, and understands. Love isn’t perfect, but it feels just shy of perfect when you find the person for you.

I finally found what true love feels like when I met my boyfriend. We’ve been together for about a year and nine months. I know there is no one out there like him; no one else could be such a perfect match. I love him so much. His qualities are everything I never knew I wanted in a partner.

He is caring, humble, understanding, loyal, considerate, hilarious, honest, vibrant, patient, and loving. This is just a small handful of qualities; he has countless positive ones. What makes me upset, though, is that he doubts himself and doesn’t see the incredible qualities in himself. I will always remind him of how well he takes care of me and how much I appreciate him.

Our relationship has always been strong, but I was still nervous about leaving for college. Turns out, we are even stronger. We make sure to call every day, check on each other, and talk about any problems we have. We are still well-rounded in each other’s daily lives.

We always make plans to see each other, go on dates, and dedicate time to each other. We always put each other first, and that certainly helps while being away in college. Being farther away from each other has made us grow closer. We realized even more how much we love to be in the presence of the other person.

Just being near him boosts my mood, no matter what I’m feeling that day. He regularly does the small things, he holds my hand, checks on me multiple times throughout the day, and asks my opinion to make a decision. These things alone mean more than he could imagine.

We have made so many memories together and funny inside jokes that will last forever. For instance, our song is “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” by Cutting Crew. I loved the song so much that when we started dating, I introduced the song to him, and it became our song. We danced to it during junior prom and senior ball. It’s certainly a song we will always keep in our hearts, along with many amazing memories that guide us to new ones.

I am forever grateful for my boyfriend, and I hope he realizes just how special he is to me! I am so happy to have found this love. This love lets me be myself freely, and I hope everyone can find this type of love.