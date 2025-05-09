This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Sometimes I’ll be cruising down the highway and that one specific song will come on and the waterworks will start flowing. I’m someone who feels emotions very strongly through music. When I go to a concert there is a really high chance that I will cry to at least one song.

I was scrolling through my car playlist the other day and I realized there are a lot of songs on there that I really love, and when they come on, I feel more emotions than I do for other songs.

So here is a list of songs that make me feel something, and maybe they can do the same for you.

“I Knew it, I Know You” by Gracie Abrams

I discovered this song last summer, and while I cannot relate to it in a relationship sense, I feel like I can definitely relate to it in friendship way. I think this song speaks to “people pleasers” by saying that it’s okay to not be sorry for letting go of someone who wasn’t good for you.

“Drew Barrymore” by SZA

I don’t think this song needs much of an explanation if you’re an SZA fanatic like me. To me this song is what it is like to be a girl, longing for acceptance, while being insecure and vulnerable. And this song being a love letter to the actress Drew Barrymore makes it even more beautiful.

“betty” by Taylor Swift

I’m going to be honest; I am not a fan of Taylor Swift (I know sue me), but this is definitely one of my favorite T-Swift songs. The story telling in this song is just perfect. Shoutout Brooke P. for introducing me to the love triangle in the songs “Cardigan”, “August”, and “betty”.

“Open Arms (just SZA)” by SZA

Just like “Drew Barrymore”, I don’t think this song needs much of an explanation either. The message of unconditional love but also learning to let go is something I think a lot of girls can relate to while listening.

“She Wouldn’t Be Gone” by Blake Shelton

There is a very specific instance where you should be listening to this song; a late-night drive (preferably to or from Sheetz). I would like to thank two of my best friends for blasting this song one night on our way back to school, cause now every time this song comes on, we all sing it at the top of our lungs. And let’s be real, songs about male regret are always good.

“C’mon Cowgirl” by Cody Johnson

This song immediately takes me back to when I was little and spending most of my time with my dad. I grew up in the back of his truck and we did pretty much everything together, so this song hits a soft spot in me.

“Moral of the Story” by Ashe

This is another song my besties and I scream on our late-night drives, even though none of us can relate to it. Instant chills when this song comes on.

“The Night We Met” by Lord Huron

No comment.

These are definitely songs that I will come back to time and time again.