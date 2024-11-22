The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music often says what we cannot and vocalizes our emotions. Listening to music is truly therapeutic, especially if you choose songs that will help you get out of your funk rather than make you more upset. I made a list of songs that are somewhere in between depressing and happy-go-lucky.

These are the songs that save my life:

“Sweet But Bitter Life” by Possessed by Paul James

This song is a masterpiece. The lyrics are so heartfelt, clever, and raw. It speaks for itself truly.

“Everywhere Now” by The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit

The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit is a band I discovered this year and WOW. I cannot even begin to express my love for their music. This song is special and came to me when I needed it. It reminds me that when someone passes away, they are not out of my life; they just show up for me in different ways and their love can be found in all things.

“Lazy Third Eye” by Willy Tea Taylor

Willy Tea Taylor is another outrageously underrated and talented artist. I always listen to this song when I need to remember why I am here and what it means to be human. It is okay to struggle and even necessary sometimes, but never let your heart be so hardened that you are too afraid to “let the music back in again.”

“Beautiful Strangers” by Kevin Morby

Not to sound like a broken record, but here is another gorgeous song and a talented artist who never fails to inspire hope within me. This song to me is about power, revolution, faith, and love.

“Let’s Be Still” by The Head and the Heart

Life can be a lot! Remember to take time to be still and to allow yourself to gain some perspective.

“Breathe (In the Air)” by Pink Floyd

I feel like everyone already knows this song, but I needed to mention it because it is popular for good reason. This is the kind of song you can literally feel in your bones.

“Nothing’s Going to Keep Me Down” by Yellow Days

The title of this song says it all. But you cannot imagine the emotion in this song until you hear his voice for yourself so listen to the song; I beg.

“I. Flight of the Navigator” by Childish Gambino

This song makes me feel connected to everyone and everything in this universe and beyond.

“I Gotta Find Peace of Mind” by Lauryn Hill

Ten out of ten always. You can hear the strength of her faith and heart.

“You love me despite myself.”

“Hurts to Love” by Beach House

Sometimes, I get overwhelmed by all the bad things in the world and I want to build my walls so high that nothing could ever hurt me. But this song shows me the beauty of loving, even if it hurts sometimes.

“american dream” by LCD Soundsystem

The meaning of this song can change with your mood. It is bittersweet. The lyrics are deep and dark but show you that you are not alone in your feelings of hopelessness or emptiness. It speaks of hopelessness and hope at the same time.

“Find the place where you can be boring, where you won’t need to explain.”

“The Window” by Steve Miller Band

This song is much lighter than the one I previously mentioned. One might even call it groovy. Very free-spirited, very peaceful, very 70s.

“Philadelphia (with Searows)” by Matt Maltese

This song is a cover of “Philadelphia” by Neil Young. I love the original, but I chose this version because listening to it feels like crying happy tears. I like that Maltese included Searows in this song because their voices go well together and that makes the song even more beautiful. When I am sad or lonely, this is my go-to song because it reminds me that it is okay not to have everything figured out and that even when I feel alone, I can find comfort in the place that I am at. Whether I am at St. Bonaventure or Buffalo (my home), I can find happiness in the same way that Young found in Philadelphia.