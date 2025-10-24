Sometimes, You Just Need Your Mom

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My mom is my biggest comfort. No matter how old I get, my mom will always be the first person I look to when I need someone.

My mom and I have always been as close as possible. When I was younger, she did everything with me and my sister. Took care of us as babies, played with us as kids, and spent every day with us as teenagers.

Growing up, nothing ever changed. I am just as close to my mom now as I was when I was younger, and I know this will never change.

Whenever I need something, my mom is the first person I run to. She’s the first person I call when I need someone to talk to. When I’m stressed and need help, my mom is always the one to calm me down and help me figure it out.

And when I need someone, my mom is always the one I go to for comfort. Even if I am just at home in my bedroom, knowing my mom and the rest of my family are home with me brings me comfort

Now, I still do everything with my mom. We watch TV shows and movies together every night, we talk about everything, we go places together, and I spend most of my time with her.

But one thing gets in the way of this: being a college student. I am now living two hours away from home and can’t see my family every day. I am at college doing something completely different than them, when normally we would be together.

One of the hardest parts of college is knowing my family is together at home, while I’m hours away from them and not a part of their day. I get the most homesick when I see my family all together doing something that I’m not a part of and missing out on a memory they’re making without me.

I know I’m not too far from home; I can go home whenever I need to, I can talk to my family on the phone every day, and I am still part of what is happening at home. But this will never be the same for me as being at home in bed sleeping under the same roof as my mom, my dad, and my sister.

Whenever I’m sad about missing home, I always instantly think of how much I wish my mom were with me right then. Because no matter what I am going through, the comfort of my mom will always be what I need.