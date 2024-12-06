Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

This year my holiday season is going to be a little different. I no longer live with my parents and won’t be waking up in a house with my family and scrambling downstairs to open presents wearing matching sweaters.

Instead, I will wake up, shout good morning upstairs to my roommate, and settle into the undecorated living room while I try to gather up the will to go outside in the freezing cold and start my car to drive over to my mom’s house.

I’ve never been a super cheery person but I think a good Christmas cheer could do me some good. So this year, rather than grieve my past holidays, I will try to bring the holiday happiness to all those around me.

My roommate is not a huge holiday person so we haven’t decorated a ton. And with a new kitten in the house, we can’t risk putting up a tree only for him to tear it down. But I will be putting up some cute lights and small decorations to make it feel a bit more festive.

With all that has been happening in my life recently, I know that my holidays are looking a little less cheery than normal years. But I’m still excited for all the season will bring me.

I get to spend time with my family, most of whom I haven’t seen a ton in the past six months. And with all my high school friends coming back home, I’ll be able to catch up with people who I haven’t seen since summer.

I’ll be able to work as many hours as I need and be able to pick my back account up off the ground where it was after this fall semester.

Instead of being sad that I won’t be woken up by my little sister, eager to open presents at too early an hour, I’ll be happy that she’s home from college and able to hang out with me.

I know this season will not look like my past but I just have to remind myself that even though it can be uncomfortable, change is not always bad.

This holiday season I’ll be able to curl up with a cozy blanket, my kitty, and a good new read. I’ll be able to take the time to decompress after a long and tiring semester.

My apartment may not be as festive as my childhood home once was, but I have been playing Christmas music every time I get into my car. I am putting in the effort to make this time of year not so hard on myself.

So, whatever you are doing for this holiday season, I hope you have a relaxing break from school and quality time with those you love most, especially yourself.

Abigail Taber is a second-year writer for the St. Bonaventure chapter of Her Campus. She enjoys writing about culture, entertainment, and the happenings in her college life. Abigail is excited to shadow the editing team this year and to be a part of such a cool organization that centers around the work and interests of women. Beyond Her Campus, Abigail is the poetry editor for the literary magazine on campus, The Laurel, a member of College Democrats, and SBU for Equality. Abigail has had her creative writing published in both her high school's and university's literary magazines. She is currently a sophomore at St. Bonaventure University, double majoring in English as well as Literary Publishing and Editing. In her free time, Abigail, or Abbey to her friends, enjoys reading, listening to music, and looking at art for her next tattoo. She is a music trivia master and a known enjoyer of any, and all, romance books. She hopes to pursue a career in publishing books in a big city. Growing up in a small suburb of Buffalo, New York, Abbey hopes to embody the city-of-good-neighbors attitude.