The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

This year my holiday season is going to be a little different. I no longer live with my parents and won’t be waking up in a house with my family and scrambling downstairs to open presents wearing matching sweaters.

Instead, I will wake up, shout good morning upstairs to my roommate, and settle into the undecorated living room while I try to gather up the will to go outside in the freezing cold and start my car to drive over to my mom’s house.

I’ve never been a super cheery person but I think a good Christmas cheer could do me some good. So this year, rather than grieve my past holidays, I will try to bring the holiday happiness to all those around me.

My roommate is not a huge holiday person so we haven’t decorated a ton. And with a new kitten in the house, we can’t risk putting up a tree only for him to tear it down. But I will be putting up some cute lights and small decorations to make it feel a bit more festive.

With all that has been happening in my life recently, I know that my holidays are looking a little less cheery than normal years. But I’m still excited for all the season will bring me.

I get to spend time with my family, most of whom I haven’t seen a ton in the past six months. And with all my high school friends coming back home, I’ll be able to catch up with people who I haven’t seen since summer.

I’ll be able to work as many hours as I need and be able to pick my back account up off the ground where it was after this fall semester.

Instead of being sad that I won’t be woken up by my little sister, eager to open presents at too early an hour, I’ll be happy that she’s home from college and able to hang out with me.

I know this season will not look like my past but I just have to remind myself that even though it can be uncomfortable, change is not always bad.

This holiday season I’ll be able to curl up with a cozy blanket, my kitty, and a good new read. I’ll be able to take the time to decompress after a long and tiring semester.

My apartment may not be as festive as my childhood home once was, but I have been playing Christmas music every time I get into my car. I am putting in the effort to make this time of year not so hard on myself.

So, whatever you are doing for this holiday season, I hope you have a relaxing break from school and quality time with those you love most, especially yourself.