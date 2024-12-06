The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Snow is falling, Christmas trees are up, twinkling lights cover houses and line the streets, it’s acceptable to listen to Christmas music, movies and fireplaces and hot chocolate galore, life is good.

I love the holiday season. I’m definitely not made for the cold weather, but I am a sucker for all things Christmas.

One of the happiest parts of the Christmas season is all of the decorations. I love Christmas decorations and seeing them literally puts a smile on my face. I’m not kidding when I say that I walked into the dining hall, saw the Christmas tree up, and basically skipped to my table in excitement.

My favorite newfound tradition during the holiday season is traveling to New York City. This city holds my heart and experiencing the most wonderful place during the most wonderful time is truly magical. This year I am blessed to be able to take the trip with some friends. In two weeks, we will be taking in all there is to a New York City Christmas.

As a self-proclaimed city girl whose favorite trip of the year is to New York City during Christmastime here are five things that I believe should be added to everyone’s itinerary.

Fifth Avenue. Walking along Fifth Avenue at nighttime soaking in all of the shop’s décor is amazing. The Christmas displays at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Cartier, Bergdorf Goodman, and Saks are unmatched. Admiring these window displays is amazing and doing some window shopping is fun too. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. If you’re in the city during winter, the Rockefeller Center tree is a must-see. This gigantic tree is breathtaking – everyone needs to see it at least once in their life. And if you’re feeling extra festive, you can ice skate right in front of the tree as well. Bryant Park Winter Village. Exploring the Winter Village is so enjoyable. The exciting shops, food, and activities throughout the park are a holiday highlight. And with free ice skating, this is the perfect afternoon activity. Empire State Building. This isn’t a Christmas-specific activity but it’s absolutely amazing. Going to the Empire State Building Observatory and seeing the 360-degree views of the whole city is breathtaking, especially at night. Seeing the lights and sounds of the city from the 86th-floor observatory was the coolest thing I’ve ever done. Jingle Ball. If you’re planning a trip, plan around the Jingle Ball concert dates. The eleven artists lined up to perform at Madison Square Garden is the most entertaining, lively concert. This year some artists performing are Gracie Abrams, Tate McRae, Katy Perry, and The Kid Laroi. Definitely an experience that you don’t want to miss.

There is truly no place like New York City. I could list hundreds of things to do so if you’re ever thinking of traveling to the city for Christmas, I’ll go on for hours about things to do.

New York, I love you and I’ll see you in two weeks!