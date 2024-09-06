The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

And so it begins, the start of a fresh school year. Between my new apartment, activities and classes, I am eager to start my Junior Year. This being said, a part of my heart still lingers in the summer. Some pretty monumental events happened to me this summer which directly impacted the course of my life. Here’s what shaped me during the summer of 2024.

1.) first tattoo

I joke that this summer marked my “inaugural ink”. I have always wanted to get a matching tattoo with one of my childhood best friends Maddy. We have lived across the street from each other since we were five and six years old. My house number is eight, and hers is nine. We each got our house numbers tattooed on our arms. I love the subtle script mine is written in, which matches the way it was written on my house. Now that I have one tattoo, I want several more!

2.) HHI

This summer, I was lucky enough to travel to Hilton Head Island, (commonly called HHI), with my family. This trip was particularly meaningful to us because that beautiful, lush island off the coast of South Carolina was where my parents honeymooned nearly two decades ago. My parents were so excited to be back and show my brother and I their favorite spots from all those years ago. My favorite memory was getting to experience being on a catamaran in the ocean for the first time. Between the wildlife, vacation atmosphere and sheer delight of my parents, this is a trip I will never forget.

3.) concerts

One of my favorite joys in life is live music. This summer I was able to experience a wide variety of live music with some of my best friends. My favorite summer concert was my road trip to see Noah Kahan live in May at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. I was not even a mega fan before the concert, but Kahan’s vocals and charisma during the concert have since converted me. I would highly recommend seeing him live. I was also able to attend the Taste of Country concert in Buffalo. This event was the epitome of summer, given it was at a baseball field and complete with hotdogs, sunshine and lots of cowboy hats. Another fun and spontaneous concert moment was seeing Two Door Cinema Club, an alternative band, live with one of my best friends Nat.

4.) O- Team!

Being on St. Bonaventure University’s summer orientation team this past summer changed my life. I anticipate I will be writing a whole article on this topic in the future. I eat, breathe and sleep Bonaventure. So as expected, I absolutely loved being a part of the O-Team this past July.

And that just about wraps up my Summer 2024. It was a beautiful few months in which I discovered new people and places. But most importantly, I discovered myself.