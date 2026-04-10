This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the last several weeks, I have been reflecting a lot, and I am slowly realizing that once this semester ends, I will be a junior in college. This thought is both scary and mind blowing to me. It feels like I was just starting my freshman year of college, and in a few months, I will be a junior in college.

When I came to this realization, it made me think about how fast time is going. It is moving so fast, and it feels like the older I get, the faster it goes. However, this also reminds me to slow down and enjoy the moment. I will only be a sophomore in college once, so I might as well live it up, because I will never get this moment again.

In the song “Vienna” by Billy Joel, there is a verse that says, “Slow down, you’re doing fine. You can’t be everything you want to be before your time.” Every time I hear this verse, it reminds me to slow down, because time isn’t going to stop moving, but I can slow down and be in the moment. The part that says “you can’t be everything you want to be before your time” also spoke to me because this time of my life feels crazy, and I’m trying to do a thousand things at once. This verse reminds me that if it’s meant for me, it will come, and it will come when it’s meant to. You can’t force anything to come to you that’s not meant for you, so just slow down, breathe, and look at what you have around you, because you will never get this moment again.

During this time of year, it can be so hard to take time for yourself. Assignments and everything are piling up, and it feels never-ending. However, it’s important to stop and smell the roses, both literally and metaphorically. Go outside and touch grass, and now that it’s finally warming up, you can do that without freezing. If you can’t get outside, spend time doing an activity that does not require electronics. It’s important to get off devices and give both your eyes and your brain a break from blue light. You can read a book, color, hang out with friends, go shopping, do a craft, or take a nap.

Remember, you will be okay, and everything will be okay.