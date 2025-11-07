Skip the Turkey, It’s Time For Christmas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The second my roommate and I got back to our dorm after the Halloween parties, our mini tree and winter window clings were put up. Our Christmas queen, Mariah Carey, is officially defrosted, and it’s time for the holidays.

Don’t get me wrong, Thanksgiving is a fantastic holiday, one of my favorites in fact. Having the time to share your gratitude with your friends and family is such a special time that shouldn’t be taken for granted. Easily, it is one of the most important times of the year for me.

Thanksgiving is the time for the distant part of my family to make the trek down to my grandmother’s house, where we feast and reconnect with one another about the time we didn’t share with each other. Even then, Christmas has a special place in my heart.

Similar to Thanksgiving, my distant family comes down to visit, but the difference is, they usually end up staying a week or two due to the harsh traveling weather. Because of this, the whole family is able to reunite for much longer and get sick of one another before the next time they visit.

Like any other family, our in-laws are ridiculous. Getting annoyed by each other is common each holiday, but the time we spend together is still immensely special to me.

The pain of nostalgia I clench onto for Christmas is very apparent. Now that I am older, I don’t hold the childlike joy of a child on Christmas morning anymore. The waves of nostalgia hit me like a tsunami every year, but they easily hold some of my favorite memories.

Everything about this time of year is the greatest of all. All the different activities you can participate in are my favorite. Even the simplest ones, like driving around neighborhoods, gazing at the bright lights and decorations, blasting Christmas classics, are near and dear to my heart.

The season of giving is ideal for me. Being able to spoil my friends and family with the little trinkets they have been wishing for and seeing their faces light up with joy is so special to me. Hours of wrapping presents are so worth it in the end to see the happiness fill people’s faces when they find out what they were gifted.

Overall, Christmas has to be my favorite holiday of all time. All the aesthetics and happenings of this time fill me with immense amounts of joy. Even with the nostalgia hitting me like a truck right now, I can’t wait for the holidays each year.

Now break out that mistletoe, it’s time for Christmas.