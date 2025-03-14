Sisters by choice, Friends by chance. 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some of the most important people in my life are women. This can include my mom, grandmas, aunts, and cousins. However, some of the people who have impacted my life the most are some of my best friends. People I consider sisters.

Starting way back when I was five years old. I had three really close friends. Allison, Marissa, and Seneca.

They are people who have stuck by my side from day one. No matter the distance between us. They got me through elementary school, middle school, high school, and even now that I’m in college.

Even though I can’t see them all the time, we still make time to call each other, text, or even just send old memories back and forth. They are people that I see standing next to me at my wedding, being there for me through all my life crisis’s and if it comes down to it, being next to me in my final moments in life.

Now, growing up, I didn’t go to the same high school as I did elementary and middle school. So, the change in between schools was hard enough as it is. When I moved to the school that I graduated from, I was worried I wouldn’t make any friends.

That was until I met my best friend, Hannah. Hannah and I clicked instantly. In a matter of no time, she knew my whole life story. She knew every single little detail about me. Even though we didn’t grow up with each other from the start, she truly felt like a sister to me. She went through all my breakups with my significant others and even helped in any way possible with the move to a new school.

She now lives across the country, but that doesn’t stop us from being best friends. Scratch that, being sisters. We keep each other in the loop, give important updates, send TikTok and Instagram reels, and always let each other know that we love each other.

Alexis and Stephanie were girls who are about four years older than me and have always taken me under their wing. To this day, they find ways to make sure I feel included even though I am quite younger than them. Whether it’s having a girls’ night or just checking in with each other in our group chat. I’m so glad I have older friends whom I can look up to and count on.

Fast forward to college, one of the most difficult times for me. I had to move out of my house into a small, college town that I had barely even heard of. The first year of college was difficult. I struggled with finding my people.

My roommate and I had our troubles but were always there for each other when things got bad. But other than that, I didn’t really have anyone.

That was until the end of freshman year. I met one of the most amazing people known to Earth, and that would be one of my best friends, Audney. Audney truly has made my time here at St. Bonaventure magical. She helped me get over freshman year and constantly reminded me that this year was a fresh start. She introduced me to some of her friends, who I have grown very close to. Audney is someone very special to me, and I am very lucky to call her one of my best friends.

She’s another person I can find standing next to me on my wedding day and every other day after that. She truly is an overall good person with a great personality who has made me fall in love with this place and genuinely want to stay.

And, last but not least, Ella. Ella is someone I met at the beginning of this year. She lives down the hall from me, and if it wasn’t for the people who live next to me, I would have never met her. She is someone who can make me smile even when I don’t want to, cheers me up when I am feeling very low, and takes very good care of me here. I love my Ella girl.

At the end of the day, I will always have my girls. The ones who stick it through thick and thin, and who I know will be with me until the very end.

Now to not quite quote the show “Liv and Maddie”, but Sisters by choice, Friends by chance.

I’m glad to be able to call them my sisters, even if they aren’t really my sisters.