Sisters by Chance, Best Friends by Choice

My sister is my best friend.

Ever since my sister Kyleigh was born when I was 2 years old, she became my first friend and forever my best. Only being two years apart from each other, we have always done everything together. Growing up our outfits were always matching, we took our baths together, we always got the same presents based on our designated colors (I was pink, Kyleigh was purple) and spent every last second with each other.

Our being inseparable never changed, even as we got older. We spent not only all our time at home together but found ways to spend all our time in school together too. We were always a part of the same friend groups, and we scheduled our classes at school to align so we could spend lunch and study halls together (since we couldn’t schedule all our classes together since we were three grade levels apart).

And through the past eighteen years of my life that I have been with Kyleigh every waking moment, I’m still not tired of spending all of my time with her. College has not changed me and my sister’s relationship at all; she is still the most important person in my life.

Now that we are an hour and 40 minutes away from each other every day, I can’t be with Kyleigh every day, all day long. I know I am lucky home is so close to school, but even this short distance has been difficult for me. This has been the hardest part of college for me, not the being away from home for the first time, or the difficult classes, or even coming to college not knowing anyone at all. The hardest part was being away from my sister.

Now that I have been here at school for three years and have gotten used to being away from home, I will never be used to being away from my sister. I will never be able to get used to not having my sister across the hall from me every night, or us getting ready together to go somewhere, or even just fighting with her about things that don’t matter. I would take fighting with my sister every day over not being around each other.

Kyleigh and I still are the closest we could possibly be, even being 66 miles away from each other. But even though we talk on the phone every day, and text all day long, and even see each other every few weeks, I still miss her.

My sister is the funniest, most beautiful, weirdest, and sometimes the meanest person I know, but despite this, she is the most important thing in my life and will always be my best friend.