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view of Earth from Moon at an angle
view of Earth from Moon at an angle
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SBU | Culture

Sisterhood In Space

Jessica Wikander Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last Friday, the historic Artemis II mission returned to Earth after orbiting the Moon for the first time since 1972 and traveling the farthest out into space any humans had ever been before. The crew was made up of four astronauts: Pilot Victor Glover, Commander Reid Wiseman, and mission specialists Jermey Hansen and Christina Koch.

Like many Americans, I would occasionally turn on the live streams over the nine days they were in space, and kept up with the updates and interviews with the crew as they orbited the moon. One of my favorite moments that came from the mission was when Artemis II was able to connect their radio with the crew of the International Space Station, and Koch was able to share a moment with her “astro-sister” Jessica Muir.

Christina Koch
NASA/Kim Shiflett

Koch was previously aboard the ISS for a long duration in 2019, along with her friend and fellow 2013 astronaut class graduate Jessica Muir. The two made history when they were aboard the ISS together after they completed the first all-female spacewalk. Now, Koch was able to make history a second time seven years later aboard the Artemis II spacecraft.

When Koch and her crewmates connected with the ISS, she was able to have a moment to connect with Muir again saying, “I always hoped we would be back in space together, but I never thought it would be like this!”

I found this moment, of the two women rejoicing at meeting again in space, a very pivotal moment from the trip. For many years, the majority of astronauts have been men, so to have a moment where two women on separate missions through space were able to connect seems like a huge turning point in the way we think about astronauts and space. Women will one day cease to be exceptions to the norm, but rather the standard, due to trailblazers like Muir and Koch, whose work continues to pave the way for the women who come after them.

Koch was a major source of inspiration for many throughout the entire trip. She holds the record for the longest consecutive amount of time any woman has been in space, and is now officially the first woman to ever go to the moon.

The image of Koch looking out the window of the spacecraft at Earth with her pigtail braid floating around her has perhaps become one of the most iconic photos from the mission. The fact that she was wearing pigtail braids seemed to resonate with many women across the globe, myself included, as it was a sort of reminder that this amazingly talented astronaut was also once just a girl who wore braids in her hair and dreamed of visiting the stars like many other little girls do now. Koch was able to get to the stars, and so could any of those other girls who now look to her as the reason why.

Women have always been essential to the success of space exploration, from Katherine Johnson’s and Margaret Hamilton’s work in calculating the first manned missions into space, to Sally Ride and Katheryn Sullivan paving the way with firsts for women in space. Christina Koch, Jessica Muir, and all the women involved in these scientific breakthroughs with NASA are not just important for the sake of science but also to serve as inspiration for generations of women to come.

Jessica Wikander

SBU '27

Jessica Wikander is a third year member of the Her Campus chapter at St. Bonaventure University, and loves to write about topics such as movies, books, music, and so much more. She is also always looking to get more involved in the world of writing, editing and journalism in and outside of school.

Jessica is a junior at St. Bonaventure University and is a strategic communication and literary publishing & editing double major. Along with Her Campus, she has joined other on campus media outlets such as The Buzz, the campus radio station; and the BonaVenture, the campus newspaper. She also is a part of SBU for Equality and the Jandoli School Women in Communications group. Back home, Jessica works at her local public library where she has grown to love being surrounded by people who shared the same love of books and writing as her.

On her own time, Jessica enjoys reading. She is a lover of classic literature, fantasy, and literary fiction. She also loves to crochet and is trying to learn how to knit. A comfort show of hers is New Girl, and is an avid period drama watcher and enthusiast. She is open to any discussions on her favorite pieces of media and is always looking for new recommendations of things to watch or read.