Single Life on Valentine’s Day

For basically my whole life, I have seen friends and family celebrate Valentine’s Day with their significant other. As someone who has been single on this day for so long, it is tough not to feel sad and, at times, jealous. However, I am changing my mindset about the holiday. Here are two ways I am going to do that.

1: Take solo dates

Going to La Verna, making a bouquet of flowers, and going for a drive. These are small things that I have done to make Valentine’s Day feel like a special day for a single girl like me. Being able to do things on my own helps me grow as a person, and it also makes me understand that I can do things by myself and that I don’t need to be around friends 24/7. Things that I can do in the future can be things like going to a cafe, getting a coffee, and either doing homework or reading a book. Maybe going to a small local bookstore, finding a new book, and being able to enjoy the little things in life.

2: Night In

Watching a movie or a show with your favorite snack, meal, and drink is a fantastic night in my opinion. While others are going out for the weekends, staying in is so much fun. Being able to put on a facemask, watching tv while sipping Dr. Pepper, is my version of going out. This is another way that I am learning that it is ok to be alone. I am able to watch a favorite movie or show and have a relaxing night after a very busy and hectic day.

These are two examples of ways that I am learning that being on my own is a good thing. I love being around people; I really do. However, there are times when I get sick of being around people. However, by learning that I do not need to be around people all the time, I am learning things about myself and how I view things. I am learning that I prefer working out in my room versus going to the Richter Center. I am learning that I prefer to do homework as soon as I receive it. I am learning about what I want from life, what I want to do in life, and how I want to live.

All I am trying to say is that, yes, Valentine’s Day is for those who are in relationships. But it is also for those who are single! It is also a day to celebrate loving oneself!