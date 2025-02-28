Siblings are with Us Forever

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I scroll on TikTok, I often see cute videos between siblings and siblings making a wedding about how they have been so grateful to grow up with them and excited for the couple to grow old together. But the one that always sticks out to me, is the one where they talk about siblings being there your whole life.

Parents leave too early, friends and significant others come late, children come late, the only person there your whole life is your siblings and you.

I say that I got lucky in that department. I love my friends and family so much, but my younger brother holds a place in my heart that no one else will ever hold. He has been with me for much of my life, only missing the first four and a half years, which I don’t remember anyways. But Jake and I have gone through life together. Back when we would have to sit in the back together because we were the smallest and my oldest brothers would complain. At the point, my parents had to put together a schedule of who could sit where in the car to make it even!

P.S. I used to be the only girl a lot, in these situations to always sit in the front.

Over the summers, we would sit and watch Disney movies, new and old, but not the princess, but we did love a good “High School Musical”. We would do our chores during the commercials, and the movies went in the same rotation, by the end of the summer, him and I could recount the movies front to back without any help.

But as he has become a teenager, he has changed. He thinks girls still have cooties but before I went to college, he would never say I love you when he left for school, and he would rather play Fortnite than watch a Disney movie with me. It is sad to see the little kid he once was, to the grumpy teen he is now, but that doesn’t change the memories that we have made.

Now, I am at college, and he tells me he loves every time I see him, whether in person, on a Facetime or a phone call. It makes my heart so full to know that he still loves me as much as he thinks girls have cooties and hugging your sister isn’t cool. As I am writing this, he is going to be inducted into the National Junior Honor Society tonight, and I couldn’t be prouder.

Everyone leaves or comes to late, but siblings are with us the whole time, and I got extremely lucky!