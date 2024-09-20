The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The constant nagging, the endless arguments, and never ending laughter—all crucial parts of having siblings. Being the youngest of three has been the norm my whole life. My two older siblings have shaped my entire identity, but it’s taken me a long time to be able to see their impact on my life.

My older sister and I are very close in age. This meant that we were always doing everything together when we were younger. All of our extracurricular activities, whether it be tutoring or gymnastics, we did together. We were a two in one package. This included our friend circles as well. We went to every birthday party together and this is something I distinctly remember hating because I wanted to experience going through things alone.

As we grew older, we stopped doing so much together. Our friend circles began to divide and birthday parties stopped being joint events. However, I quickly found that when attending these events, I wished I had my sister to talk to, someone who never made me feel alone.

Now, being in college, I often find myself wishing my sister were here to keep me constant company like at home. I’ve begun to realize the privilege of always having someone to talk to, someone who is going through all the same things at a similar timeline and how much that relationship means to me now.

My older brother is four years older than me. When I was little, this age gap seemed as though it was so large. He was a person in my life who seemed so distant because it felt like we had nothing in common. I grew up idolizing him and everything he did because it all felt so far away.

Now, this age gap seems to feel smaller with every passing year. We have the same humor, enjoy the same shows, and see each other as friends. This change has been a very gradual process but it’s something I’m very grateful for.

My brother has lived through every stage of life before me—and always will. However, instead of this being something that distances our relationship, in more recent years it’s brought us closer because he has wisdom to share with my sister and I as we go through these milestones for the first time.

Both my siblings have vastly different personalities and relationships with me, but both have become people I can always rely on—whether it be for companionship or advice. They both have shaped my opinion on what true friendship is and have taught me what it’s like having someone who always has your back.