Showing up is very powerful and important. Showing up can mean a variety of things. It could mean going to class/work, attending a friend’s sporting event or even getting food for yourself. Showing up can be something big or very small but no matter what, it’s important. Most people will appreciate when you show up to an event that they are a part of.

If you look up what showing up means you will see that a majority of the definitions mention arriving somewhere. Truly showing up is more than just arriving. You are putting in effort to do something and being present in whatever it is you may be doing. Even if you feel like going to class or your younger sibling’s concert, for example is stupid, it’s not. Your professor, younger sibling, or whoever you are showing up for will appreciate that you took the time and effort to be there. Showing up may seem like the bare minimum to some people but it can truly make someone’s day. It may be hard sometimes but it’s worth it and it shows to others that you truly care.

If someone invites you to an event that means they want to see you show up. We all know that being invited to things makes us feel good inside. Going to the event that you were invited to and truly showing up will also make the person who invited you feel good. The person wants to share experiences with you which means that they care about you and enjoy your presence. People will remember if you showed up to something or not. Showing up is so simple yet powerful. It can also be hard to do sometimes, but if you work through it the results will be great.

Not showing up is something that can ruin relationships of any kind. If you invite someone to something and they just don’t show up, it hurts. Sometimes you can’t always be there for people and that’s okay. However, you should try and show up for people you know and for yourself especially when its least expected because you could change that person’s day for the better. Truly showing up for yourself and for others can help you feel better about yourself, and it will make others feel good about themselves too.

Once again, showing up is so important no matter how big or small the event is. Making a presence when you are invited somewhere will make the person who invited you feel good about themselves and will hopefully make you feel good too.