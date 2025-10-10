Showing Up Matters.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many ways to show someone you care, but I’ve learned that one of the most meaningful is to simply show up. You don’t need grand gestures or perfect words, just your presence.

Life can move extremely fast. It can be so easy to get caught up in our own personal chaos: school, work, and stress can consume so much of our mind; It’s hard to remember to put effort into anything other than yourself. Yet, when you take the time to show up for someone, even in a small way, it can make all the difference.

Over time, I’ve come to realize that showing up isn’t just about being there when it is convenient for you; It’s about choosing to be present when it’s not. It’s about driving to a friend to comfort them when they’ve had a hard week. It’s about going to a game you have no interest in to cheer on a loved one. It’s about remembering a small detail they mentioned weeks ago to show you really listened. These moments often seem insignificant and ordinary, but it may be these moments that are holding someone together.

Think about when you had something important going on, something that really mattered to you. Most likely, one of the first things that crossed your mind, in one way or another, was, “I wonder if they will show up.” When you look into an audience, or even just wait for the doorbell to ring, seeing that familiar face can be what turns your day around.

There’s power behind knowing someone will show up for you, not just when things are going great, but when they’re uncomfortable or hard. It builds trust and closeness in relationships that can’t be formed from a normal conversation. And being the person who shows up for someone else can be just as meaningful. You don’t need the perfect advice; you just need to be there.

Throughout my life, I’ve noticed that the people who have had the biggest impact aren’t the ones who have perfect solutions and have everything figured out. They’re the ones who are consistent. They consistently text me back, they come to my performances, they remember my big day even when their day might be big too.

This kind of steadiness can turn something ordinary into something so beyond meaningful.

Showing up takes effort. It can be so much easier to tell someone you’re busy and just assume that someone else will cover where you fall short. The truth is that people always remember who’s there for them when they needed it the most. That presence will stay long after words have been forgotten.

Showing up is an act of love. It says, “You are important to me,” without ever having to verbalize it. It reminds us that we aren’t alone. It reminds us that no matter how chaotic life gets, there’s power in connection.

So, show up. Even if you don’t know what exactly to do or say. Because sometimes, your presence is all someone needs to find their guiding light again.