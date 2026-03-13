Short and Long Distance Can Be Hard.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in a relationship with someone who lives back at home and not at school with you can be hard. Not seeing your significant other every day can be tough, but it makes your time together even more special.

My significant other and I are just over an hour away from each other. I know what you’re going to say… that’s not too bad, and you’re not wrong. In this case, I am very lucky.

Although I can’t see him every day, it makes the weekends something to look forward to. I either go home for the weekend to see him and have a weekend full of plans, or he comes to school to see me for the weekend.

So even though people might consider us a short-distance relationship, it doesn’t mean it’s not as hard as long distance. Personally, I think it can be just as bad. For long-distance relationships, at least you know that it’s hard to see each other, but for short-distance relationships, the opportunity is there, but the reality of seeing each other is that one of you will be driving and using gas (which, by the way, has gotten expensive).

So, here are some tips and tricks to help with any type of distance when in a relationship.

Texting each other whenever possible. Whether it’s just a “good morning,” “how’s your day,” “I’m going to class,” “I’m going to work,” etc. My favorite time of the day is our nightly FaceTimes. Usually around dinner, we’ll FaceTime each other, eat dinner “together,” and talk about how our days were. We take time to plan when he’s coming to see me and when I am going to see him. We’re understanding of each other’s schedules. What I mean by this is we know when the other person will be available to text or Snapchat, and that’s the time we take to talk throughout the day. And when plans change, we let each other know and keep communication crystal clear.

I think the most important thing about relationships in general is communication and understanding. Communication is a crucial thing to have. Without communication, how can you expect a relationship to work? At that point you’re just coinciding with each other. And with understanding, plans change, and opinions change. It’s okay for plans to change, but communication about that needs to be there. When it comes to opinions, it’s okay to be different. As long as you love each other, that’s all that matters.

These are things that my boyfriend and I follow, and why our relationship is very strong.