She’s More Than A Grandma—She’s My Best Friend

My grandma is the most amazing person that I know. She will always be one of my favorite people in this world and she will always be my best friend.

My grandma and I have not always had as close a relationship as we do now. This is because when I was younger, she used to live in Arkansas, while my family and I have always lived in Pennsylvania. This caused us not to be able to see each other as much and foster a close relationship.

However, I still have some amazing memories from that time, such as driving to the Buffalo airport to pick her up after a long flight and running to be able to hug her first. Also, sitting outside to watch her pull into the parking lot and running to her car. Honestly, I think I might have drove my mom crazy with how many times I asked if she was almost here.

Despite this, she has always and still does always make sure that we know how much she loves us and cares for us. From making sure she called us on our birthdays, to bringing gifts when she would visit.

She moved back home a little while ago, and it has been amazing getting closer to her. She and I spend a lot of time together, from baking cookies to watching movies; we love being around each other. We also have hobbies that we do together, like collecting stamps and doing diamond paintings. Our favorite thing to do, however, is to sit and watch The Big Bang Theory show together.

My grandma has been an amazing inspiration to me throughout my life. She has taught me that no matter what happens, you keep going and do not give up. She is one of the two people that I go to for advice when I need it, and who has helped me see the beauty of life.

She is one of the people that I miss the most while I am here. I remember when I left to come to school for the first time, she started crying when I hugged her, and she said that it was because she was going to miss me. I love my grandmother with all my heart, and I cherish the time that I get to spend with her, and I always will whenever I get the chance.