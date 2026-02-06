Senior Year: Spring Semester Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I am just beginning my final semester of undergrad, I am starting to look back at memories of my time here at Saint Bonaventure. Whether it’s good or bad memories, what I’ve done and what I haven’t done, things I wish I did and things I wish I hadn’t done. One thing I can say that I’ve learned from college is to live your life to the fullest even if you make mistakes, because how else are you supposed to learn.

I’m going to make a list of things that I want to do before I graduate in May with my bachelors.

Things I would like to do:

Write a note to myself now, to read after graduation! This is simply just to see how much I have changed in such a short time. Here I can write about classes, future plans, my significant other, etc. Watch the sunrise and sunset on the last day of classes! The reason behind this is so you can fully be engaged in the whole day. It’s a symbol of the start and the end. One last early morning, and one last late night. Have dinner with my roommates! With how busy we all are, I would love to have a sit-down dinner with my roomies and catch up on the semester, and our plans for the summer and what’s next for us! Write thank-you notes to my friends here at Bonnies that have made me who I am today! Everyone deserves to know how special they and how much they have impacted their friends. Even if it’s a note that just says, “thank you for shaping me”, can mean a lot to a single individual. Go to Rock City Park! I’ve been wanting to visit this place since freshman year, and I still have not been! I think it would be such a fun trip for my friends and me! Try on cap and gown by myself! Allow myself to take in that moment. The moment where I realize that all the tears, smiles, late nights, etc., was all worth it. A moment to tell myself that “GIRL! YOU DID THAT!” Then FaceTime my parents and allow them to see me in my cap and gown just the two of them. Tell my parents how much I appreciate them and thank them for getting me to where I am at now. <3 Take graduation pictures! Well, this might just seem obvious. But capture my time here at Bonas in photographs, go to my favorite places on campus, take pictures with my closest friends, and just overall have a great time.

The list honestly could go on and on, but this is just a short list of things that I’d like to do before graduation.

And advice to any freshman that I could give is to take lots of pictures, experience every event, go out with your friends (even if it’s just to Walmart), and honestly just live your best life!