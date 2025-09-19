This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is the start of senior year! We’re about a month in, and I am feeling so many different emotions.

I’m excited to be back on campus with some of my best friends. I’m sad because I know that the end of another chapter is closing. I am happy because a new one will be starting (grad school), but overall, I am feeling anxious. I am anxious about all the schoolwork coming my way this year, and I’m anxious about graduating and starting a new part of my life.

Currently, I am waiting to hear about my acceptance into the St. Bonaventure Occupational Therapy (OT) graduate program. That is something that has been on my mind a lot. Getting into this program would be the start to what the rest of my life will be. I am finishing up my OT pre-requisites, and then I will be all set. Getting into the OT program here would be absolutely amazing.

Like I had said, I am a senior here, in the Public Health program, and one of my electives that I have to do is an internship. I started my internship about three weeks ago at this amazing private occupational therapy place right down the road from me. I am learning so much when it comes to what occupational therapists do. Here are just a few things that I have learned thus far:

I’ve been learning about how to document the patients subjective and objective goals, their Active Range of Motion (AROM) (Flexion, Radial Deviation, Extension, Ulnar Deviation); which is motion that they do themselves, Passive Range of Motion (PROM); motions they can do with help, and how to measure girth.

I’ve also learned what Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) are considered; this can include feeding themselves, bathing, sleeping, and also their Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADLs), which includes mowing the lawn, caring for others (children), and driving.

You cannot treat more than one individual within the same hour that has Medicare.

Moleskin is a soft, fabric-like texture that helps desensitize a part of your body, for example, your knuckles.

KT tape helps muscle movement and can hold bones in place, for example, the ulna.

Vibration can stimulate movement, and electric simulators focus on muscle contraction.

How to serial cast an individual who has a hard time bending and straightening their finger out, so serial casting helps the finger stay in one position for a period of time.

I am still unsure of what patients I’d like to work with, but I am excited to continue doing my internship, as I feel as though it will help me in the long run.

I can’t wait to see what the rest of my senior year looks like. And as always, GO BONAS!!