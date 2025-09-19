It is the start of senior year! We’re about a month in, and I am feeling so many different emotions.
I’m excited to be back on campus with some of my best friends. I’m sad because I know that the end of another chapter is closing. I am happy because a new one will be starting (grad school), but overall, I am feeling anxious. I am anxious about all the schoolwork coming my way this year, and I’m anxious about graduating and starting a new part of my life.
Currently, I am waiting to hear about my acceptance into the St. Bonaventure Occupational Therapy (OT) graduate program. That is something that has been on my mind a lot. Getting into this program would be the start to what the rest of my life will be. I am finishing up my OT pre-requisites, and then I will be all set. Getting into the OT program here would be absolutely amazing.
Like I had said, I am a senior here, in the Public Health program, and one of my electives that I have to do is an internship. I started my internship about three weeks ago at this amazing private occupational therapy place right down the road from me. I am learning so much when it comes to what occupational therapists do. Here are just a few things that I have learned thus far:
- I’ve been learning about how to document the patients subjective and objective goals, their Active Range of Motion (AROM) (Flexion, Radial Deviation, Extension, Ulnar Deviation); which is motion that they do themselves, Passive Range of Motion (PROM); motions they can do with help, and how to measure girth.
- I’ve also learned what Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) are considered; this can include feeding themselves, bathing, sleeping, and also their Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADLs), which includes mowing the lawn, caring for others (children), and driving.
- You cannot treat more than one individual within the same hour that has Medicare.
- Moleskin is a soft, fabric-like texture that helps desensitize a part of your body, for example, your knuckles.
- KT tape helps muscle movement and can hold bones in place, for example, the ulna.
- Vibration can stimulate movement, and electric simulators focus on muscle contraction.
- How to serial cast an individual who has a hard time bending and straightening their finger out, so serial casting helps the finger stay in one position for a period of time.
I am still unsure of what patients I’d like to work with, but I am excited to continue doing my internship, as I feel as though it will help me in the long run.
I can’t wait to see what the rest of my senior year looks like. And as always, GO BONAS!!