Life has me at a pretty transformative crossroad as of late.

Change wills itself into the room when I least expect it, but I have decided I might as well open the door all the way.

A beautiful, yet polarizing, part of life is when we inevitably have to watch it take shape. Things are changing. What are you going to do? Who will you become?

Now going through such self-evolution is not an easy feat. So, I’ve had some vital components keeping me sane as I adjust to the undesirable act of letting go.

Here’s my “self-evolution survival kit”:

1. Music

Songs always put things into words far better than I can.

Giving yourself a fitting personal soundtrack seems to provide a comfort that is hard to replicate.

Also, sometimes tuning everything out can be entirely productive for the practice of embracing the process of being made new.

2. Laughter

Doesn’t matter the source.

Self-deprecating jokes, internet brain rot, the slightest moment that only you and your closest friends would find so hilarious. A random memory, that one episode of your favorite show, anything at all.

Replace the ache in your heart with the stomachache that accompanies the most genuine laughter.

3. A good friend

It is so wonderful when you can change yourself and yet still have somebody remain consistently there for you.

Loving someone means being there for all of the seasons of life, even evolutionary periods.

Cling to your good friend, or good friends. Let friendship act as a remedy in a way that only it can.

4. Self-love

Be forgiving of yourself.

Cherish what is in the mirror.

Approach your needs with a gentle heart.

5. Fear

I know, it doesn’t seem like it should be on this list, but fear is important here.

The process of watching yourself change and grow is terrifying. I am scared.

BUT if you think about it, we are only terrified of things because they mean a lot to us.

You’re scared because you care. Use it as a motivator.

6. a previous gravestone

Think of a time you knew you were changing before.

Remember how horrible it was then? How you thought you would never get through it?

Well, you did. Do it again for the sake of a past self who thought she couldn’t.

7. Something lucky

Mine’s the number 7, which is why I limit my kit to this list of 7.

Look for something you feel brings you luck, and you will find it.

I’ve been seeing my lucky 7 in the branches of trees on my daily walks, as the last digit of the time every time I happen to glance to check, in the media I consume. All around me really.

Use anything that can act as a sign that everything will be okay.

It will be.