Seasonal Refresh Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The last week or two, I’ve been getting ready for warmer weather by doing a deep clean around my house. I know most of you live on campus, but this could still be a handy guide for when you’re back home or have your own place. I may be missing some things, so use this as a guideline and add anything you’d like to.

Before you start, make sure to eat something, put on some music or a podcast, and grab a fun drink. And water, stay hydrated! I’ve been making a matcha and putting on crafty YouTube videos or an upbeat playlist.

Start by throwing in your first load of laundry! Let’s break this down room by room, with some things that don’t quite fit a category at the end. As you’re going through, take down curtains, blankets, and pillow covers to be washed. Be putting things back in their spots, and declutter as you go.

Kitchen

1. Empty dishwasher, clean filter, load dishes

2. Get sink fully cleared out, sanitize it

3. Clean appliances (toaster, microwave, etc.)

4. Clean microwave filter

5. Wipe down stovetop and oven

6. Pull out oven to clean behind it

7. Clean inside of refrigerator

8. Clean windows

9. Wipe down cupboards, walls, and counters

10. Sweep and mop

Now’s a good time to check on your laundry! Switch loads and grab more water!

Dining Room

1. Dust

2. Wash windows and walls

3. Sweep and mop (or vacuum, you know your own floors)

4. Shampoo carpets or rugs

5. Sanitize table

Living Room

1. Dust

2. Wash windows and walls

3. Sweep and mop (or vacuum, you know your own floors)

4. Shampoo carpets or rugs

5. Sanitize coffee table, remotes, etc

Laundry check!

Bedroom

1. Strip the bed

2. Rotate your mattress

3. Dust

4. Wash windows and walls

5. Vacuum, or sweep and mop

6. Clean up nightstand, top of your dresser, etc.

Bathroom

1. Clean showerhead and toothbrush holder

2. Scrub down shower

3. Clean and disinfect sink and counter

4. Scrub every part of the toilet

5. Wash windows, walls, and mirror

6. Sweep and mop

7. Wash shower curtain and liner, and bath mat

Your last load is probably done, throw those in now!

Outside

1. Clean gutters

2. Sweep deck, patio, sidewalk, power wash if you can

3. Clean, fill, and put out bird feeders

4. Clean any patio furniture

5. Weed, mow the lawn, check on any outdoor plants

Miscellaneous

Now, there’s some things that are a little weirder, but still good to get to.

1. Clean light switches, fixtures, and outlets

2. Clean vent covers, change air filters

3. Wipe down doors, sanitize handles

4. Organize cabinets, closets, etc.

5. Check fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

6. Refresh plants (cut off dead bits, repot if you need to, water and fertilize)

7. Empty and sanitize garbage cans

8. Clean cat litter, pet beds, etc. Anything pet-related, clean it

9. Check sealant for windows and doors

10. Replace your lightbulbs if needed

11. Clean out the dryer vent

12. Finally, clean your washer and dryer when everything is washed

I know this is a lot. Believe me, this probably won’t be a one-day task. Breaking it up into multiple days is good and can make it a lot more manageable. Try to keep the rooms you’ve done clean as you’re going through the rest of the house. It sucks when you get to the end and realize you have dishes piled back up in the sink.

The most important step is to have a relaxing night after all of your hard work. Grab a craft, a good movie, and order takeout, you’ve earned it. Happy spring!