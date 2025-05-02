The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an outsider to this aspect of college, I have always been a little envious of what everyone on this team has together.

From my point of view, it’s a team, a sport, and more than both of these, a family.

This is something I have always been looking for, and I know I could join if I wanted, but I am not the dancer-girl. I am barely a walking-in-a-straight-line-girl, so it might be best if I just enjoy it from afar.

My roommate has been on the dance team since the beginning of freshman year, and without this team I wouldn’t have some of the happiness that is in my life.

Without this team me and my roommate would have never gone to lunch with some girls on the team, where one of them ended up being one of my best friends (who I’m currently trying to conquer the end of the year work with right now!)

On top of this family they have created, there is also what they are physically doing. Each dance, each act, each show, amaze me every time. And every single time they somehow are even more amazing than the show before.

The physical ability of the dancers on this team keeps my jaw on the floor. If it’s not on the floor I am grinning ear-to-ear like a little girl who aspires to be like them or a proud mom watching from the audience.

The way they move is absolutely crazy. From watching them do the dances on my bedroom floor because they are so excited about it to watching them on stage and in a costume really does start to make me feel like a proud mom.

There is something about the way that they are dancing and some of the songs that will always make me tear up a bit.

This year, with Pointe Perfect, the show was amazing. In the past, I will not lie, I have gotten a little bored during the acting parts and just so eager to watch the dancing, but something about this show was different.

It completely enthralled me. And if I hadn’t gone for the first time on the last day, I would have tried to go back again and again.

One of my favorite dances in this show was to “Just A Girl” by Florence and The Machine. Not only is this song extremely cool, but the dance to it was also something out of the ordinary.

No words can put into perspective what this dance felt like from the audience.

The costumes were all long black flowy skirts, and the simplicity of it made it even cooler. It was spooky in the best way. I wish I could watch this dance over and over again to see each dancer shine.

I think that’s what it’s all about, and if you were on the team, you should be unbelievably proud :)

I’ve watched 4 shows so far, and I can’t wait to watch the next 4!