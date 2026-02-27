Sam Cooke – The “King of Soul”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since it is February, aka Black History month, I wanted to share my love for African American musicians, but I couldn’t decide who I should focus on. I have curated a playlist consisting of love and soul types of songs and one of the most inspirational songs came on, “A change is gonna come.” Immediately, I knew I wanted to talk about one of the most influential African American soul singers of our time, Sam Cooke.

Soul music is defined as blending rhythm and blues with gospel and jazz. Combining these genres together created one of the most impactful types of melodies in music history to this day and personally one of my favorites.

Cooke helped boost the soul music community by bringing raw, passionate gospel techniques into modern pop music. Not only did the soul community gain more popularity but Cooke’s new ways of creating music later inspired massive artists like Aretha Franklin and even Marvin Gaye.

Not only did he inspire other rising artists, but Cooke also broke the racial norms by starting his own publishing companies, SAR Records, along with making history by being the first African American man to fight for his songwriting and publishing rights.

During Cooke’s reign as the “King of Soul,” at the same time, the civil rights movement was taking place. The music he released at this time consisted of “A change is gonna come,” which was then named the anthem of the civil rights movement that gave inspiration to the oppressed to keep striving for a change. Cooke was able to encapsulate complex topics and create beautiful, soul crushing songs. A few lyrics that I believe truly summarizes the words Cooke is trying to spread are as stated:

“There been times that I thought

I couldn’t last for long

But now, I think I’m able

To carry on”

Through these words, one can understand that even through times of uncertainty, one can stay hopeful and inspired to create change.

Cooke’s music has impacted so many people during his time but also still today by inspiring new and upcoming artists. He has affected all music communities and has an impact found all over the world.

Somehow, if you haven’t heard any of Sam Cooke’s songs, I highly recommend searching his name and listening to the beautiful words of hope and love. Even though his reign was cut short, I hope you give time to experience the impactful expressions by the forever “King of soul.”