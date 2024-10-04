The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every day starts the same. I wake up at 7:30 for class; I drink black tea and watch something, usually something I have seen many times, while I get ready. Currently, I am watching “Heartstopper” on Netflix because season three comes out on the Oct. 3. First, I do my makeup, the same routine since I was 12. Then I get dressed, a variation of the same outfit with a tank top or shirt, leggings, sweats, or jeans. My shoe choices do change every day, to match the type of outfit, from sporty to fancy. Lastly, I wet my hair, scrunch the parts that need to be fixed and leave for class.

I have been doing that same routine since I started college, only six weeks ago, which seems short, but it is long time to me. While I do think that routine is a great thing to have, sometimes it starts to feel suffocating. Even though I do the same thing every day, I do think that it is good to sway from routine, switch up my life a little, even in small ways.

One way that I will change my routine is go to a new place to study. I will switch between the library and La Verna, and within that I will sit at different spots or tables. I will usually go back to sitting in the same ones because they work best for me. One way with school that I change is when I go to lunch, some days I will go later and some days I go earlier; it depends on my class schedule, because I can’t change that.

Other ways that I spice up my life is by wearing more colors. I have a bad habit of wearing neutrals and black. When I pick out my outfit the night before, I try to pick something with a little bit of color, whether that be wearing a colorful cardigan or throwing a fun shirt under one. My bottoms stay the same three colors, grey, black and jean blue. My navy sweats will make it into the rotation, sometimes.

My hair is the same every week. On Sunday nights, I wash it, so Monday it looks the best. Then, on Tuesday, I wet it and scrunch it. On Wednesday, I slick the top half back and on Thursday, I slick it fully back and wash it that night. The same rotation happens every five days. If I am feeling extra festive, I will blow out my hair and I leave it down for those four days, and then slick it back on Friday, because I hate putting in a lot of work and then ruining it so soon. But my makeup does not change, unless I do foundation one day and concealer the next, I think I have found makeup that works best for me, so I don’t want to change that.

Some days I wake up and love my routine and couldn’t be more excited to partake in it. And some days I need something different. I like switching it up some days because it’s something new to do. I love my college routine, but my days that are just the bones of that routine are pretty fun too!