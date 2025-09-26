Romanticizing the Small Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone told me to enjoy high school because it goes by fast, then they told me the same thing about college. I did not listen to them when I was in high school, and it went by way too fast for my liking. I have taken their advice to enjoy college while it lasts and enjoy the small moments no matter how small.

For this article, I want to share some tips that helped me enjoy the small moments to the fullest.

First: Take photos of the moment because you would later wish you had photos of them to make them memories. No one seems to understand that having photos of just the big moments can make it seem like you have gaps of your life, that can be argued as a journey. Having the small moments documented is just important as having the big moments documented.

Second: Be present in the moment. Do not be on your phone the entire time unless you are taking photos or it is an emergency! Another big no-no is listening to music during this moment, which can be a distraction. Also, being present in the moment does not just mean that not being on your phone. It means to be actively engaging in the moment whether that be a fun day in class or having lunch with your friends in the dining hall. Also, Polaroids are suggested so that you can write the date and location of the moment. You would also put it with any wall photo collage (see cover photo).

Third: Try to have another experience like having dinner with your friends in the dining hall. It will not be the exact same experience as the first time through, but you are more likely to remember the first one more vividly.

Fourth: Stay connected with the people you were with in that moment! It can start a beautiful friendship, and you will be able to remember that exact moment you all met each other. You would go from strangers to potentially life-long friends and basically family.

Fifth: Make a journal entry! It may seem odd right now, but you should trust me on this. If you put this moment into words, then it can be committed to memory. It can help you express your feelings about this particular moment.

These tips have helped me with remembering the small moments and being able to remember them in the foreseeable future!