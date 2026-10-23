This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is in the air. It’s sweater weather, the leaves are crunchy, and pumpkin spice is all the rage. There are so many good things about fall, but the days are getting shorter, and routines feel more monotonous. Here are some ways to romanticize your fall and avoid getting into a rut.

It’s important to make time for yourself; what better way to do that than by going on a walk? Curate your favorite fall playlist, put your headphones on, and head outside. Walking is such a great way to decompress and clear your head. Breathe in the crisp air and enjoy the beauty of the season.

Fall is the perfect comfort season. It’s a great time to enjoy a night in. Put on your coziest sweater and light a fall-scented candle and settle in with a good book or movie. Grab a warm drink like apple cider or hot chocolate. Some great fall movies are Hocus Pocus, Good Will Hunting, Harry Potter, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The best way to end a night in is with a sweet treat. Nothing screams fall like an apple cider donut. Some other good options are caramel apples, pumpkin roll or Pillsbury’s Halloween Shape Sugar Cookies. Sometimes the best way to relax is to get comfortable and enjoy the little things.

There are so many great seasonal activities to enjoy in the fall, whether you go for a hayride, get lost in a corn maze, visit a pumpkin patch, or go apple picking at an orchard. There are plenty of ways to embrace the season. The fall festivities don’t have to stop there. You can carve pumpkins and bake the seeds for a snack. After apple picking, you can make apple cobbler, apple pie, or applesauce. Sometimes the little outings are what make the fall season so special.

It wouldn’t be fall without a seasonal drink. Grab your keys and drive to your local coffee shop. Treat yourself to your favorite drink and pastry. A pumpkin spice latte is a classic, but there are plenty of other great fall drinks too. Chai lattes, maple pecan lattes, and hot apple cider are also great to get you in the fall spirit.

Sometimes it’s hard not to fall into a slump as the weather gets colder. Take this time to romanticize parts of everyday life. You can put on a cozy sweater and enjoy a warm drink. Visit a pumpkin patch, orchard, or stop by a coffee shop. Fall is the perfect time to slow down, embrace the season, and enjoy the simple things