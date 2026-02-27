Rock and Roll And Its Black Origins

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chuck Berry and Little Richard: fathers of rock and roll

Lately, I’ve been in a class called The History of Rock and Roll. Throughout this class, I’ve learned a lot about the foundations of the music I’ve been raised on. The music that shaped a lot of important parts of culture. But we wouldn’t have rock without things like jazz, blues, rhythm & blues (better known as R&B), country, honky-tonk, and more.

Rock was created by blending a lot of these genres. However, the forerunners mixing these genres were black artists. Early rock (dominantly the 50s) was defined by names like Chuck Berry and Little Richard, often known as the fathers of rock and roll. They contributed to the creation of rock and roll in various ways: showmanship, flamboyance, guitar, piano, lyrics, and storytelling.

Lyrics, guitar, and showmanship were a huge part of Chuck Berry’s contributions to rock, and that blending of genres is something he’s known a lot for. He did this thing called a “duck walk,” which included a sort of hop across the stage as he played the guitar.

He influenced the attitude for future rockers, bringing in guitar solos and practically making poetry with his lyrics. He influenced pretty much EVERY future rocker. He appealed to young audiences, both black and white. There was this aggressiveness to his guitar, and with his songs, he intended to tell stories. Some of his songs include: “Johnny B Good,” “Maybellene,” and “Blueberry Hill.”

Little Richard brought that flamboyance; he would be known for more flashiness. He had this energy to him; he would even jump on top of the piano. Little Richard was loud, sang fast, wore outrageous outfits, and would also wear makeup. He would also use whoops and howls in his music.

His style would influence people like Tina Turner, Prince, Michael Jackson, Elton John, and Freddie Mercury. Some of Little Richard’s songs are: “Good Golly, Miss Molly” and “Tutti Frutti.” Unfortunately, the popularity of “Tutti Frutti” would happen when a white artist covered the song.

When people think about early rock and roll, they tend to think of Elvis Presley. While, yeah, he can be called the King of rock and roll. But, in truth, rock and roll is the child of black culture and music.

The important thing to know is how rock and roll brought people together in the 50s and 60s, a time when there was still a lot of division in this country. People of all kinds would come to listen and dance to these fathers of rock music. See, music knows no race; it brings people together. It has always been.