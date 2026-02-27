Review On The Toast Factory, A Black-Owned Business In Rochester, NY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You may not know it but that yummy golden brown, buttery breakfast with hints of cinnamon and vanilla is a staple food in Black southern culture.

French toast has an enriching history that Keith Brown, owner of the Toast Factory, appreciates and represents with his culinary art. Over winter break, I went to the Toast Factory in Rochester, NY, to try his recipes, and I was amazed.

The Toast Factory is a Black-owned business in Rochester, NY. It is located on 255 Westfall Road, in the Costco plaza. French toast is a nostalgic brunch food for Brown. During his childhood, his mother’s boyfriend would always whip up this treat for him. Ever since then, it has been an important part of his life. To learn more about his backstory in opening the Toast Factory, you can read this article: The Toast Factory expands from pop-up to restaurant – Rochester Beacon.

After learning about this place from TikTok and other social media platforms, I knew I had to try immediately, so I took my parents with me.

Upon arrival, I was already impressed. I love it when restaurants or coffee shops have a certain aesthetic and are covered in fun decorations. The menu display was also cute, giving a farmhouse vibe with drawn graphics.

We went on a Sunday morning, which is prime time for brunch, so it was busy. They reopened their current location because the first place was too small for the number of customers they had. It was still popping at the bigger location!

All the workers were sweet and made sure that everyone had the best experience possible. While waiting for a seat, we met a regular customer who said that she comes every Sunday and even during the week before work. She recommended her favorite dish, the Chicken French, which is French toast topped with candied yams and two jumbo fried chicken wings.

While that sounded delicious, I was in more of a dessert mood, so I got the Vanilla Sensation. It was French toast dipped in vanilla with fresh strawberries and whipped cream on top. I devoured the whole thing.

My mom tried the Banana Cream French toast. Unfortunately, they were out of bananas, but the toast was still soaked in a banana pudding-like filling. She said that it was a subtle banana taste but still yummy.

My dad took a whole different route and tried savory. As a grits lover, he of course tried the cheesy grits along with the fried catfish nuggets. I love fried fish with tartar sauce, so I was a fan of those.

We went home with ZERO leftovers. That is how you know the meal was good.

It is important to support Black-owned businesses in your hometown. I appreciated tasting Brown’s signature recipes. I would have never known that French toast is an important part of Black southern culture if I hadn’t learned about this wonderful business. I can’t wait to go back and bring my friends!

If you ever make your way to Rochester, NY, you need to check out the Toast Factory!